mRNA Platform Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025 | Global Market to Reach $129.1 Billion by 2030 - Rising Infectious Diseases, Technological Advancements, and Pandemic Preparedness Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for mRNA Platform was estimated at US$152.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$129.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -2.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The mRNA platform has emerged as a groundbreaking innovation in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, revolutionizing the way vaccines and therapeutics are developed and deployed. mRNA, or messenger RNA, acts as a blueprint for protein synthesis within cells, and this technology harnesses that mechanism to instruct cells to produce specific proteins that can trigger an immune response or treat diseases.

The success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, developed by companies like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, has showcased the platform`s potential for rapid and scalable vaccine production. Unlike traditional vaccines, which often require months or years to develop, mRNA vaccines can be designed and manufactured much more quickly, providing a crucial tool in responding to emerging infectious diseases.



Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the capabilities and applications of the mRNA platform. Innovations in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems have improved the stability and efficiency of mRNA molecules, allowing for effective delivery into cells. This has broadened the potential applications of mRNA technology beyond vaccines to include treatments for cancer, genetic disorders, and other diseases. The flexibility of the mRNA platform allows for the rapid redesign of vaccines and therapeutics to address new virus variants or different diseases, making it a versatile tool in precision medicine. Additionally, advancements in synthetic biology and bioinformatics have enabled more precise and efficient mRNA sequence design, optimizing the expression and effectiveness of the encoded proteins.



The growth in the mRNA platform market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, advancements in mRNA technology, and significant investments in biotechnology research. The ongoing threat of pandemics and the need for swift and effective responses have highlighted the importance of mRNA vaccines, spurring demand and investment in this technology. Technological advancements, such as improved delivery systems and more efficient manufacturing processes, have enhanced the scalability and efficacy of mRNA-based products.

Furthermore, substantial investments from both public and private sectors are accelerating research and development activities, leading to new therapeutic applications and expanding the market potential. Regulatory support and expedited approval processes for mRNA vaccines and therapies have also contributed to the rapid growth of this market. These factors collectively underscore the transformative impact of the mRNA platform in modern medicine and its potential to address a wide range of health challenges.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the COVID-19 Vaccine segment, which is expected to reach US$102.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a -6.3%. The Cancer Vaccine segment is also set to grow at 86.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $64.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 0.1% CAGR to reach $13.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AstraZeneca PLC, Asuragen, Inc., Catalent Pharma Solutions, Altogen Labs, Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Scope

Segments: Indication (COVID-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine, Other Indications)

Indication (COVID-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine, Other Indications) Geographic Regions/Countries:World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

mRNA Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING

MRNA: A New Approach to Medicine

Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs

mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction

With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development

mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory

mRNA Vaccines: Advantages

mRNA Vaccines: Cons

mRNA Vaccine Approvals

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process

How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts

mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient

Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology

Overcoming Challenges

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from Scientific Community

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines Market

The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine

After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer's Vaccine

EU Approves Pfizer's Vaccine

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Production

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna's mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)

Recent Market Activity

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies

List of BioNTech's mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer

Moderna's Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a Novice to Know All

Moderna's mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology

mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics

mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics

mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join the Bandwagon

Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology

Providence Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead

mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines

Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario

The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA CANCER VACCINES

Introduction

Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)

mRNA Benefits Profile

mRNA Vaccines for COVID-19 Pave the Way

Challenges

Personalized mRNA Vaccine

Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens

mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine

mRNA Influenza Vaccines

Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a Fascinating Vaccine Platform

Vaccines Built on mRNA

Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding Conventional Vaccine Efforts

mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach

Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza & Other Viruses

COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective Flu Shots

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots

mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials

mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective Influenza Vaccines

Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS |Some of the 96 companies featured in this report

AstraZeneca PLC

Asuragen, Inc.

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Altogen Labs

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

BioNTech AG

CRISPR Therapeutics

Aldevron

AKESOgen, Inc.

baseclick GmbH

chimeron bio

Acuitas Therapeutics

Accent Therapeutics

Accanis Biotech F&E GmbH & Co KG

Avectas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4mj4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.