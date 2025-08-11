Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Enhancing Performance and Durability in Motorsports and Off-Road Applications With Enhanced DAQ System

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market reached a value of nearly $1.91 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.71% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.37%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2029 and reach $3.2 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising adoption of IoT, increasing adoption of cloud services, surge in renewable energy adoption and growth of the automotive sector. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were data security and privacy concerns.





Going forward, development of 5G networks, growing industrial automation, integration with artificial intelligence and rising investment in smart cities will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the data acquisition (DAQ) system market in the future include limited skilled workforce.



The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.45% of the total market in 2023. Emerson Electric Co. was the largest competitor with a 4.92% share of the market, followed by HBK World. with 4.30%, Keysight Technologies Inc. with 4.30%, Dewesoft. with 1.34%, DEWETRON. with 1.02%, Siemens AG. with 1.00%, Spectris PLC (HBM and Bruel & Kjaer and Omega). with 0.96%, Tektronix, Inc. with 0.90%, General Electric (GE) Company. with 0.88% and Schneider Electric. with 0.85%.



North America was the largest region in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market, accounting for 34.09% or $652.17 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.28% and 6.59% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.03% and 5.13% respectively.



The top opportunities in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market segmented by type will arise in the PCI extensions for instrumentation (PXI) segment, which will gain $149.87 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $296.47 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market segmented by speed will arise in the high-speed (>100 KS/S) segment, which will gain $389.45 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market segmented by application will arise in the research and analysis segment, which will gain $164.28 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market segmented by end-user will arise in the defense segment, which will gain $134.42 million of global annual sales by 2029. The data acquisition (DAQ) system market size will gain the most in China at $137.95 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the data acquisition (DAQ) system market include development of advanced solutions, including next-generation bus-powered USB DAQ devices, developing advanced solutions, such as next-generation data acquisition, developing advanced solutions, such as next-generation suspension data acquisition devices, developing advanced solutions, such as next-generation data acquisition ecosystems, to optimize measurement processes for engineers and developing advanced solutions, such as data acquisition (DAQ) modules, to enhance flexibility and rugged performance.



Player-adopted strategies in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market include focus on strengthening business expertise through new acquisitions, launches and partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the data acquisition (DAQ) system companies to focus on advancing USB DAQ devices for market growth, focus on developing advanced DAQ systems for improved accuracy, focus on developing advanced suspension DAQ systems, focus on developing integrated DAQ ecosystems for efficiency, focus on enhancing flexibility and durability in DAQ modules, focus on PCI extensions for instrumentation (PXI) segment, focus on software segment for growth, focus on high-speed (>100 KS/S) segment for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through strategic partnerships, focus on developing value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing campaigns, focus on strengthening customer relationships through CRM, focus on asset condition monitoring segment for growth and focus on renewable and green energy segment for growth.



Major Market Trends

Growing Demand for High-Performance Measurement Solutions in DAQ Systems

Next-Generation Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems for Advancing Accuracy, Precision, and Industrial Applications

Enhancing Performance and Durability in Motorsports and Off-Road Applications With Enhanced DAQ System

Advancing Data Acquisition Ecosystems for Enhancing Measurement Efficiency and Engineering Productivity

Advanced DAQ Modules for Flexibility and Rugged Performance

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 555 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Data Acquisition (DAQ) System - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.5 Market Segmentation by Component

6.6 Market Segmentation by Speed

6.7 Market Segmentation by Application

6.8 Market Segmentation by End-User



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Growing Demand for High-Performance Measurement Solutions in DAQ Systems

7.2 Next-Generation Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems for Advancing Accuracy, Precision, and Industrial Applications

7.3 Enhancing Performance and Durability in Motorsports and Off-Road Applications With Enhanced DAQ System

7.4 Advancing Data Acquisition Ecosystems for Enhancing Measurement Efficiency and Engineering Productivity

7.5 Advanced DAQ Modules for Flexibility and Rugged Performance



8 Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)



10 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Segmentation



11-25 Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market, Regional and Country Analysis



26 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Emerson Electric Co.

HBK World

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Dewesoft

DEWETRON

27 Other Major and Innovative Companies

Siemens AG

Spectris PLC (HBM and Bruel & Kjaer and Omega)

Tektronix, Inc.

General Electric (GE) Company

Schneider Electric

ABB Group

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

IMC Test & Measurement GmbH

DAQ Systems Co, Limited

AMETEK Inc.

Newtons4th Ltd

Campbell Scientific Inc.

28 Competitive Benchmarking



29 Competitive Dashboard



30 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Moog Inc. Acquired Data Collection Limited

Emerson Electric Co. Acquired National Instruments.

Spectris Plc Acquired Concurrent Real-Time Inc.

31 Opportunities and Strategies

31.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

31.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

31.3 Growth Strategies



