Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Industry Forecast 2025-2030: Automation Trends and Regional Market Opportunities Analyzed

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market by End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Mail Order Pharmacy), Product Type (Automated, Manual, Semi-Automated), Packaging Type, Application, Technology - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pharmacy repackaging systems market is entering a phase of accelerated transformation, driven by rising demand for safer medication handling, efficiency, and regulatory precision across healthcare environments. Senior decision-makers need actionable intelligence to select the right automation, adapt supply chains, and anticipate policy shifts shaping global repackaging operations.
Market Snapshot: Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Overview
The Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market grew from USD 100.48 billion in 2024 to USD 108.17 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.59%, reaching USD 155.87 billion by 2030. This growth reflects increasing investments in automation, advanced tracking technologies, and strategies aligned with evolving compliance and patient care standards.
Scope & Segmentation
- End User: Hospital pharmacy, long-term care pharmacy, mail order pharmacy, retail pharmacy
- Product Type: Automated, manual, semi-automated repackaging systems
- Packaging Type: Blister, pouch, strip, vial packaging formats
- Application: Compliance packaging, multi-dose packaging, unit dose packaging
- Technology: Barcoding (linear, two-dimensional), RFID (active, passive), robotics (articulated, collaborative), vision systems (two-dimensional, three-dimensional)
- Region: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with major and emerging national markets), and Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries)
- Company Coverage: Omnicell, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Swisslog Healthcare Solutions, ARxIUM, Parata Systems, Capsa Solutions, TCGRx, Baxter International, AccuDose Systems, Fagron Group NV
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Integration of advanced automation platforms-such as robotics, barcoding, and RFID-directly enhances medication safety and operational efficiency within pharmacy repackaging environments.
- Regulatory evolution, including mandates in serialization and traceability, is elevating compliance from a baseline requirement to a source of operational differentiation and risk mitigation.
- Each end user segment-hospital, long-term care, mail order, and retail pharmacies-demands uniquely configured repackaging solutions tailored to their dosing, accuracy, and throughput needs.
- Regional dynamics play a significant role; North America maintains its position as an automation early adopter, while varied infrastructure maturity across EMEA and Asia Pacific shapes adoption patterns and investment priorities.
- Strategic partnerships and R&D investment underpin innovation, with leading firms focusing on modular platforms, predictive maintenance, and cloud-based data integration to drive competitive advantage.
- Lifecycle management and end-to-end customer support increasingly serve as critical differentiators for long-term client retention and equipment reliability.
Tariff Impact: Managing Trade and Supply Chain Complexity
Recent United States tariff increases on pharmaceutical raw materials and packaging components have prompted cost reviews and increased operational expenditures for repackaging operations. Organizations are seeking supply chain resilience through regional sourcing, supplier diversification, and nearshoring approaches. Such measures are designed to reduce tariff volatility and secure predictable material flows, clarifying the importance of adaptive inventory and logistics strategies.
Methodology & Data Sources
This report utilizes a robust research methodology combining qualitative expert interviews and quantitative data analysis. Validation processes, including triangulation and independent advisory review, underpin the reliability of trend identification and strategic recommendations across end users, technologies, and regional markets.
Why This Report Matters
- Provides a clear, evidence-based roadmap to guide investment in automation, technology integration, and regulatory alignment.
- Helps decision-makers anticipate change-from compliance mandates to supply chain swings-creating opportunities to strengthen operational resilience and market positioning.
- Delivers segment-level clarity and regional context, supporting informed vendor selection and partnership strategies that accelerate competitive advantage.
Conclusion
The pharmacy repackaging systems market is rapidly evolving, shaped by technological innovation, shifting regulations, and global supply chain realignment. Leaders equipped with timely intelligence can enhance operational reliability, safety, and growth amid this transformation.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$108.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$155.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of AI-driven automated repackaging machines to optimize pharmacy workflow and accuracy
5.2. Adoption of blockchain-enabled supply chain tracking for secure medication repackaging and traceability
5.3. Growing regulatory emphasis on serialization and tamper-evident packaging for repackaged pharmaceuticals
5.4. Rising demand for personalized multi-dose blister packing to support patient adherence and dosing accuracy
5.5. Investment in compact benchtop repackaging units for small pharmacies and outpatient clinics
5.6. Emergence of sustainability-focused refillable vial systems to reduce packaging waste in pharmacies
5.7. Integration of digital health platforms with repackaging systems for remote medication monitoring and ordering
5.8. Rapid advancements in robotic pharmacy automation enabling high-throughput repackaging and sorting capabilities
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital Pharmacy
8.3. Long-Term Care Pharmacy
8.4. Mail Order Pharmacy
8.5. Retail Pharmacy
9. Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market, by Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automated
9.3. Manual
9.4. Semi-Automated
10. Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market, by Packaging Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Blister Packaging
10.3. Pouch Packaging
10.4. Strip Packaging
10.5. Vial Packaging
11. Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Compliance Packaging
11.3. Multi-Dose Packaging
11.4. Unit Dose Packaging
12. Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market, by Technology
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Barcoding
12.2.1. Linear Barcoding
12.2.2. Two-Dimensional Barcoding
12.3. RFID
12.3.1. Active RFID
12.3.2. Passive RFID
12.4. Robotics
12.4.1. Articulated Robots
12.4.2. Collaborative Robots
12.5. Vision Systems
12.5.1. Three-Dimensional Vision Systems
12.5.2. Two-Dimensional Vision Systems
13. Americas Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Pharmacy Repackaging Systems market report include:
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Swisslog Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- ARxIUM, Inc.
- Parata Systems, LLC
- Capsa Solutions, Inc.
- TCGRx, LLC
- Baxter International Inc.
- AccuDose Systems, LLC
- Fagron Group N.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9x4gq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.