Pet Insurance Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Personalized Wellness Plans Create Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Insurance Market by Pet Type (Cats, Dogs), Coverage Type (Accident Illness, Accident Only, Wellness), Plan Type, Distribution Channel, Age Group - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet insurance market is undergoing rapid transformation, with sector growth propelled by shifting consumer preferences, technology advances, and a holistic approach to pet health. Senior decision-makers require clear insight into market dynamics, segmentation, and actionable strategies to optimize their competitive position in this evolving space.

Market Snapshot: Pet Insurance Market Growth and Competitive Outlook

The Pet Insurance Market grew from USD 9.10 billion in 2024 to USD 9.91 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.65%, reaching USD 14.97 billion by 2030. This trajectory highlights robust momentum, with insurers adapting offerings to meet demand for financial protection amid rising veterinary costs and changing pet ownership trends. The market's competitive landscape features established providers and agile innovators pursuing customer-centric digitalization and ecosystem partnerships.

Scope & Segmentation: Market Coverage, Key Drivers, and Technology Trends

Pet Types: Dogs and cats, each with unique risk profiles influencing policy features and wellness add-ons.

Dogs and cats, each with unique risk profiles influencing policy features and wellness add-ons. Coverage Types: Accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage subdivided into preventive care and routine care, addressing a spectrum of owner priorities.

Accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage subdivided into preventive care and routine care, addressing a spectrum of owner priorities. Plan Types: Lifetime, maximum benefit, and non-lifetime plans, with varying approaches to chronic conditions and annual limits.

Lifetime, maximum benefit, and non-lifetime plans, with varying approaches to chronic conditions and annual limits. Distribution Channels: Brokers, direct online platforms via mobile apps and websites, phone assistance, and referrals from veterinary clinics, all contributing to multi-channel customer journeys.

Brokers, direct online platforms via mobile apps and websites, phone assistance, and referrals from veterinary clinics, all contributing to multi-channel customer journeys. Age Groups: Adult pets, seniors, and specific products for kittens and puppies, designed for age-related risk and preventive care needs.

Adult pets, seniors, and specific products for kittens and puppies, designed for age-related risk and preventive care needs. Regional Coverage: Americas (notably US states such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, plus Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and others); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, several Southeast Asian nations).

Americas (notably US states such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, plus Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and others); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, several Southeast Asian nations). Technologies: Telemedicine, AI-driven claims processing, wearables for real-time health monitoring, API-enabled integrations with clinics, and blockchain pilots for claims transparency.

Telemedicine, AI-driven claims processing, wearables for real-time health monitoring, API-enabled integrations with clinics, and blockchain pilots for claims transparency. Key Innovators: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Trupanion, Healthy Paws, Embrace, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance, Petplan, Figo, and AKC Pet Insurance, among others.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

The market shift toward holistic wellness is redefining insurance as a partner in preventive pet health, not only as a claims provider.

Personalization technologies, including machine learning for underwriting and IoT-based data from pet wearables, are central to next-generation insurance products.

Omnichannel distribution, with seamless transitions between digital and human-assisted support, is vital for acquisition, retention, and customer satisfaction.

Strategic partnerships with veterinary and wellness providers enhance value propositions and customer engagement, providing a sustainable advantage for insurers willing to collaborate across the care continuum.

Adaptation to evolving regulations and supply chain risks, through indexed policy adjustments and supplier diversification, is now a core risk management practice.

Emerging geographic markets display diverse adoption paths, with tailored and localized offerings necessary to address regional preferences, infrastructures, and legal frameworks.

Impact of US Tariffs on the Pet Insurance Value Chain

Recent US tariffs on veterinary pharmaceuticals, devices, and diagnostics have increased procurement and claims costs throughout the insurance value chain. Insurers respond through renegotiated provider agreements, new riders to address volatility, and strengthened partnerships with domestic suppliers. This regulatory environment spotlights the need for agile policy design and proactive supply chain management.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report combines primary interviews with industry executives, veterinary professionals, and policyholders alongside secondary research of company filings, regulatory reports, and published studies. Quantitative insights were derived from structured surveys and statistical analysis, ensuring credible, validated market intelligence.

Why This Report Matters

Supports strategic planning through granular segmentation and actionable competitor analysis.

Helps leaders anticipate market disruptions by highlighting technology adoption, regulatory impacts, and innovative business models.

Guides investment decisions and portfolio optimization aligned with evolving customer expectations and operational realities.

Conclusion

This report equips senior leaders with clarity on transformative trends, segment opportunities, and pragmatic responses to regulatory and technological change. By leveraging these insights, organizations can strengthen competitiveness, resilience, and relevance in the advancing pet insurance sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rising adoption of telehealth veterinary consultations covered by pet insurance

5.2. Surge in demand for customizable pet insurance plans with flexible deductibles and waiting periods

5.3. Integration of wearable pet health trackers data into insurance risk assessment algorithms and pricing models

5.4. Growth of subscription based pet wellness programs bundled with comprehensive insurance coverage options

5.5. Expansion of genetic testing coverage in pet insurance policies to support breed specific health conditions

5.6. Rising competition from insurtech startups offering AI powered claims processing and fraud detection for pets

5.7. Increasing partnerships between veterinary clinics and insurers to offer on site policy enrollment and wellness discounts

5.8. Impact of global inflation on pet care costs driving price adjustments and policy redesigns in insurance sector



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Pet Insurance Market, by Pet Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cats

8.3. Dogs



9. Pet Insurance Market, by Coverage Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Accident Illness

9.3. Accident Only

9.4. Wellness

9.4.1. Preventive Care

9.4.2. Routine Care



10. Pet Insurance Market, by Plan Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Lifetime

10.3. Maximum Benefit

10.4. Non Lifetime



11. Pet Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Broker

11.3. Online

11.3.1. Mobile App

11.3.2. Website

11.4. Phone

11.5. Veterinary



12. Pet Insurance Market, by Age Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Adult

12.3. Puppy Kitten

12.3.1. Kitten

12.3.2. Puppy

12.4. Senior



13. Americas Pet Insurance Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Pet Insurance Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

16.3.2. Trupanion Insurance Company

16.3.3. Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC

16.3.4. Embrace Pet Insurance Services, Inc.

16.3.5. Hartville Pet Insurance Company

16.3.6. ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, Inc.

16.3.7. Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company

16.3.8. Petplan Insurance Services Limited

16.3.9. Figo Pet Insurance Group, LLC

16.3.10. AKC Pet Insurance, LLC

