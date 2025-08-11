Enphase Energy Continues Global Rollout of IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Australia

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the IQ® Battery 5P™ with FlexPhase for customers in Australia. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one AC-coupled system that delivers reliable backup power and supports both single-phase and three-phase applications with variable power levels, offering flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs.

The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase offers a scalable energy storage solution starting at 5 kWh and expandable up to 70 kWh. Each 5 kWh unit delivers continuous power output – configurable at installation – ranging from 1.65 kW to 3.84 kW in single-phase configurations, and from 0.61 kW to 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configurations. This configurability helps installers meet a wide range of local grid connection requirements to enable more capacity to be installed per home.

The new battery can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power. It was built to help system owners maximize potential savings, reduce grid reliance, and stay powered during a grid outage when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with an industry-leading 15-year warranty.

"Our customers want high-performing systems that can handle the demands of the Australian climate," said Michael Brown, managing director at SunStak Energy Geeks, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Australia. "The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase delivers that reliability while giving us the flexibility to configure it for both single-phase and three-phase homes. It’s the first AC-coupled three-phase backup solution available in the market.”

“Grid reliability is a real concern for our customers, particularly in rural areas,” said Luke Williams, co-founder at Hunter Solar Solutions, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in Australia. “The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase gives them more energy independence, with flexible and reliable power that can scale depending on their needs – and the peace of mind of a leading warranty and robust local customer support.”

“We’re excited about the flexible configuration of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase,” said Sam Valenti, CEO at Essential Solar, a Gold level installer of Enphase products in Australia. “It works across both single-phase and three-phase homes and allows us to tailor continuous power output to meet different grid connection requirements. That means we can meet those requirements without limiting how much storage a homeowner can install.”

The launch of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Australia aligns with the Federal Government’s new Cheaper Home Batteries Program, which can provide homeowners with upfront discounts of around 30% on eligible systems. Fully compliant with the program’s requirements, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase offers installers unmatched flexibility to design systems that maximize rebate value and meet the unique needs of each home.

"Expanding the availability of the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase into Australia reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance energy solutions that aim to help homeowners save more on their energy bills,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “As markets prioritize resilience and electrification, we’re providing the high-quality technology and services that can help homeowners take control of their energy independence."

In addition to Australia, the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is also available in twelve European countries. For more information about the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Australia, please visit the Enphase website.

