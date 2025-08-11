Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact

Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com