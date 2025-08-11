Mevolaxy Announces Record Payouts in June

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 2025 was the most profitable month in Mevolaxy's history - distributing over $3 million to users through mevstake. This success resulted from a well-thought-out profit distribution model and the active work of bots.





How was this achieved?

Payouts were made possible thanks to Mevolaxy's liquidity pool investment model. Users deposit their crypto assets into a common pool, allowing the platform to use them for high-frequency MEV operations, such as "sandwich" trading and other algorithmic strategies.

The daily fixed payout system (averaging up to 0.87% per day) enables investors to see their actual return on investment. June was an especially successful month. Market volatility and activity provided the bots with numerous earning opportunities, and investors received stable, high returns.

What does this mean for investors?

Record payouts confirm that Mevolaxy is becoming a powerful tool for generating passive, stable income. Investors help the platform maintain liquidity and receive generous rewards for participating in the system.

Mevolaxy's ease of entry, transparent settlement model, and lack of need for trading experience make it an attractive choice for a wide audience. Additionally, all payouts are made in the cryptocurrency of the user's choice.

What's next?

After an impressive June, the Mevolaxy team has no plans to stop. Plans include expanding the liquidity pool, increasing the profit share for investors, and launching additional tools, including new MEV strategies.

As interest in mevstake grows, Mevolaxy will continue to evolve and offer investors favorable conditions, strengthening its position as a leader in innovative DeFi income.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.