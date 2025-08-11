Optique Franklin: Tennessee Optometrist Warns of Risks from Online Eye Exams

Franklin, TN, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctors at Optique Franklin, optometrists in Franklin TN who offer personalized, high-quality vision care in an inviting, boutique-style setting, are warning of the potential dangers of relying on online eye exams after a recent patient suffered a sight-threatening corneal ulcer in their right eye.



Austin Gaydosh relied on online eye exams for replacement contact lenses for three years while sleeping in the lenses for up to a week at a time. After suffering from severe pain, he visited Jeffrey Sonsino, O.D., a distinguished specialist in cornea and contact lenses, as well as one of the lead optometrists at Optique Franklin.



After completing the examination and finding a central corneal scar in the upper part of Austin’s visual axis—a scar that would affect his vision permanently, Dr. Sonsino prescribed anti-inflammatory eye drops and initiated an experimental treatment to help limit scar formation during the healing process.



“Austin first came to us in crisis. He had never been to our practice before. Even though he came to us with a major problem, we were so glad that he decided to come in and seek our help,” says Dr. Sonsino. “A corneal ulcer is when bacteria from some source invades the top layer of the eye and can actually eat through the cornea.”



The American Optometric Association (AOA) cautions about the potential dangers of online eye exams, highlighting that they are not a replacement for in-person care. Dr. Sonsino is internationally recognized for his expertise and is dedicated to providing a higher standard of care that focuses on thorough and personalized appointments at Optique Franklin.



The practice, located in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee, is led by Dr. Sonsino and his wife, Dr. Michele Sonsino, founder of Optique Nashville and the newly opened Optique Franklin, alongside associates Dr. Aishwarya Pillai and Dr. Julie Lafreniere.



Within the Society of Eye Care Specialists and across Tennessee, Dr. Michele Sonsino has earned an outstanding reputation for her emotional intelligence and extensive experience in offering patients comprehensive eye care, cataract evaluation, and specialty contact lenses, including options for astigmatism and “mature” eyes.



Guided by its team’s expertise, Optique Franklin has already become renowned for its exceptional, patient-focused service. By leveraging cutting-edge eye-care technology and offering a stunning selection of luxury frames, the practice delivers outstanding eye care that every patient deserves.



Open from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Optique Franklin encourages prospective patients seeking high-quality eye care and access to a range of the latest eyewear styles to call or text 615-591-4191 to schedule an appointment at the new Franklin, TN location today.



About Optique Franklin



Led by experienced optometrist doctors Michele and Jeffrey Sonsino, Aishwarya Pillai, and Julie Lafreniere, Optique Franklin offers personalized, high-quality vision care in an inviting, boutique-style setting. Insurances accepted include VSP, Eyemed, NVA, Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Aetna, UHC, UMR, and others.



More Information



To learn more about Optique Franklin and its range of eye-care services, please visit the website at https://optiquefranklin.com/.



