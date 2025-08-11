Former CIA Insider Issues Warning: One Overlooked Resource Could Decide America’s Digital Survival

Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released presentation from former CIA and Pentagon advisor Jim Rickards reveals a hidden vulnerability in America’s booming digital economy : it’s built on a resource foundation we don’t control.

“AI doesn’t run on magic. It runs on copper, lithium, cobalt, and energy. And right now, we’re dangerously exposed.”

The Shocking Truth Behind Your ‘Digital-First’ Life

From cloud storage and AI chips to EV batteries and drone fleets, the American economy is being rebuilt on a digital backbone. But Rickards argues this system is only as strong as the minerals behind it — and most of those are mined or processed abroad.

“Practically every device with an ‘on’ button depends on a supply chain we don’t own.”

The Digital Economy Is a Physical Economy in Disguise

According to Rickards, the next great tech race will be won not by who builds the fastest software — but by who controls the mineral inputs required to power, connect, and manufacture the machines of the future.

“AI supercomputers, missile systems, smart grids, satellites — none of it works without rare earths and strategic metals.”

The U.S. Government Is Finally Taking Action—Quietly

The presentation outlines how Washington is rapidly shifting its posture, quietly planning to open access to long-restricted federal lands in a bid to shore up domestic resource security. According to Rickards, this is not just an industrial move — it’s a matter of national survival.

“We’re not talking about Wall Street here. This is about who controls the future of the battlefield, the economy, and the grid.”

A New Kind of Infrastructure Is Emerging

Rickards suggests we’re entering a phase where the next "Silicon Valleys" will be built not in tech parks, but in resource-rich regions like Nevada, Utah, and Alaska — where untapped minerals are suddenly more strategic than ever.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, the U.S. Treasury, and the Department of Defense. A leading authority on economic warfare, national resilience, and crisis strategy, he currently serves as the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly research briefing focused on the hidden forces shaping America’s economy and security.