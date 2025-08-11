BB-Builder.pro Introduces Fixed-Price Kitchen Remodeling Packages in Seattle — Clear Scope, No Surprise Costs, and Signature Craftsmanship

Renton, WA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BB-Builder.pro, a leading name in home renovations throughout the Seattle area, proudly announces the launch of its fixed-price kitchen remodeling packages in Seattle. Designed for standard-size kitchens (10×10 to 12×14 feet), these new offerings give homeowners a transparent, predictable remodeling experience with defined scopes, firm pricing, and BB-Builder.pro’s trusted craftsmanship.
Each kitchen package offers a distinct level of style, functionality, and customization—eliminating guesswork, inflated estimates, and project delays.
3 Fixed-Price Kitchen Remodeling Packages:
Package 1: Essential Cookspace – $38,000
Smart upgrades with a clean, refreshed layout.
- Semi-custom cabinets
- New countertops (quartz or granite options)
- Energy-efficient appliances
- LVP flooring
- Updated lighting and fixtures
- Professional installation and project management
Package 2: Modern Gathering Kitchen – $45,000
A stylish blend of modern finishes and improved flow.
- Full cabinet replacement with soft-close hardware
- Quartz countertops with waterfall edge
- Tile backsplash
- Under-cabinet lighting
- Upgraded appliances (range, fridge, dishwasher)
- Plumbing and electrical updates
Package 3: Chef’s Signature Kitchen – $55,000
A high-end transformation built for both beauty and performance.
- Custom cabinetry with pantry solutions
- Luxury countertops (MSI quartz or natural stone)
- Premium tile backsplash
- Island addition or reconfiguration
- High-end appliance package
- Designer lighting, pot filler, and hood vent installation
All packages include expert design consultation, end-to-end project coordination, and the level of detail and care that Seattle-area homeowners have come to expect from BB-Builder.pro. Clients may further personalize finishes, hardware, or layout changes based on their vision and needs.
Why Fixed Pricing?
Kitchen remodels are often plagued by unclear scopes, rising costs, and scope creep. BB-Builder.pro created these fixed-price kitchen packages to simplify the process, offering homeowners complete cost transparency, reliable timelines, and peace of mind—right from the start.
Now Serving Seattle and Surrounding Communities
BB-Builder.pro’s fixed-price kitchen remodeling packages are now available in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and surrounding neighborhoods. To explore package options or book a free consultation, visit www.bb-builder.pro.
About BB-Builder.pro
BB-Builder.pro is a trusted remodeling company based in Seattle, WA, specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full-home renovations. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and superior workmanship, BB-Builder.pro helps homeowners transform their spaces with confidence and clarity.
Media Contact:
BB-Builder.pro
206-851-4233
info@bb-builder.pro
https://bb-builder.pro
