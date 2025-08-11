BB-Builder.pro Introduces Fixed-Price Kitchen Remodeling Packages in Seattle — Clear Scope, No Surprise Costs, and Signature Craftsmanship

Renton, WA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BB-Builder.pro, a leading name in home renovations throughout the Seattle area, proudly announces the launch of its fixed-price kitchen remodeling packages in Seattle. Designed for standard-size kitchens (10×10 to 12×14 feet), these new offerings give homeowners a transparent, predictable remodeling experience with defined scopes, firm pricing, and BB-Builder.pro’s trusted craftsmanship.



Each kitchen package offers a distinct level of style, functionality, and customization—eliminating guesswork, inflated estimates, and project delays.

3 Fixed-Price Kitchen Remodeling Packages:

Package 1: Essential Cookspace – $38,000

Smart upgrades with a clean, refreshed layout.

Semi-custom cabinets

New countertops (quartz or granite options)

Energy-efficient appliances

LVP flooring

Updated lighting and fixtures

Professional installation and project management

Package 2: Modern Gathering Kitchen – $45,000

A stylish blend of modern finishes and improved flow.

Full cabinet replacement with soft-close hardware

Quartz countertops with waterfall edge

Tile backsplash

Under-cabinet lighting

Upgraded appliances (range, fridge, dishwasher)

Plumbing and electrical updates

Package 3: Chef’s Signature Kitchen – $55,000

A high-end transformation built for both beauty and performance.

Custom cabinetry with pantry solutions

Luxury countertops (MSI quartz or natural stone)

Premium tile backsplash

Island addition or reconfiguration

High-end appliance package

Designer lighting, pot filler, and hood vent installation

All packages include expert design consultation, end-to-end project coordination, and the level of detail and care that Seattle-area homeowners have come to expect from BB-Builder.pro. Clients may further personalize finishes, hardware, or layout changes based on their vision and needs.

Why Fixed Pricing?

Kitchen remodels are often plagued by unclear scopes, rising costs, and scope creep. BB-Builder.pro created these fixed-price kitchen packages to simplify the process, offering homeowners complete cost transparency, reliable timelines, and peace of mind—right from the start.

Now Serving Seattle and Surrounding Communities

BB-Builder.pro’s fixed-price kitchen remodeling packages are now available in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and surrounding neighborhoods. To explore package options or book a free consultation, visit www.bb-builder.pro.

About BB-Builder.pro

BB-Builder.pro is a trusted remodeling company based in Seattle, WA, specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and full-home renovations. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and superior workmanship, BB-Builder.pro helps homeowners transform their spaces with confidence and clarity.



Media Contact:

BB-Builder.pro

206-851-4233

info@bb-builder.pro

https://bb-builder.pro



https://thenewsfront.com/bb-builder-pro-introduces-fixed-price-kitchen-remodeling-packages-in-seattle-clear-scope-no-surprise-costs-and-signature-craftsmanship/