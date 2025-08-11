Trends Shaping the $1.5 Billion PET Shrink Films Market 2025-2030 by Film Type, Thickness, Application, End Use Industry, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Shrink Films Market by Film Type (Biaxial Orientation, Monoaxial Orientation), Application (Bundling, Labeling, Wrapping), End Use Industry, Thickness, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PET Shrink Films Market has exhibited remarkable growth, advancing from USD 1.42 billion in 2024 to USD 1.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.46%, reaching USD 1.95 billion by 2030.

This market research report offers a profound exploration of the dynamics shaping PET shrink films, indispensable components in modern packaging. These films address the evolving demands for increased protection, aesthetic appeal, and sustainability in the packaging sector. By providing insights into material science, processing technologies, and application methodologies, the report empowers stakeholders with strategic insights essential for adopting and innovating in shrink film applications.

Technological Advancements and Circular Economy Pressures

Recent advancements in the PET shrink film market are driven by technological innovation and environmental priorities. Manufacturers integrate high-speed production lines and novel surface treatments to enhance adhesion and print fidelity, aligning with consumer demands for functionality and aesthetics. New trends in digital printing and smart packaging enhance consumer engagement by enabling dynamic graphics and anti-counterfeit measures, thus strengthening brand differentiation and supply chain traceability.

Impact of US Tariffs on PET Shrink Films

The imposition of US tariffs on PET shrink films in 2025 presents significant cost considerations for industry stakeholders. Importers, converters, and brand owners face strategic recalibrations due to these levies aimed at protecting domestic industries. In response, manufacturers are diversifying procurement strategies and optimizing logistics to mitigate financial impacts. This environment encourages enhanced onshore capacity and resilience in supply chains, positioning companies to manage cost perturbations effectively.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Technological innovations, such as digital printing, offer opportunities for improved consumer engagement and brand differentiation.

US tariffs on PET shrink films necessitate strategic adjustments in procurement and logistics, emphasizing supplier diversification.

Advancements in high-recycle-content film production present avenues for sustainability and compliance with stringent regulations.

Regional insights reveal varying demand patterns, with growth driven by factors such as retail infrastructure in the Americas, regulatory frameworks in Europe, and affordability in Asia-Pacific.

Regional Insights into Growth and Demand

Across the Americas, the market is driven by consumer expectations for clarity and sustainability, leading to increased investments in recycled PET blends. In Europe, regulatory mandates emphasize closed-loop recovery initiatives, while demand in the Middle East and Africa is tied to retail and food service growth. The Asia-Pacific region presents a diverse landscape, with developed economies prioritizing premium packaging, and emerging markets focusing on affordability and scale.

Corporate Strategies and Innovation

Leading companies in the PET shrink film sector are adopting strategies that combine technological innovation with strategic alliances. From chemically recyclable PET grades to advanced orientation expertise, these approaches position companies to meet both regulatory demands and market expectations. Mid-tier players are focusing on rapid prototyping and digital print offerings, catering to market niches seeking limited-edition campaigns and regional promotions.

Actionable Recommendations

To strengthen market positioning, companies should diversify raw material sources and alliance partnerships to mitigate geopolitical risks. Investments in advanced orientation and coextrusion capabilities will enhance film performance and scalability. Collaborations with recycling providers will expedite transitions to high-recycle-content resin systems. By embedding sustainability metrics in development cycles, companies will enhance their appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, enhancing digital printing portfolios will support brand differentiation through personalized packaging solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Increasing adoption of recycled polyethylene terephthalate in shrink films for sustainable packaging solutions

5.2. Development of mono material PET shrink films to improve recyclability and simplify sorting processes

5.3. Integration of advanced digital printing on PET shrink films for personalized and brand differentiated packaging

5.4. Rising demand for high barrier PET shrink films with oxygen and moisture resistance for fresh produce markets

5.5. Expansion of lightweight PET shrink film formulations to reduce material consumption and shipping costs

5.6. Emergence of bio based PET shrink films incorporating plant derived monomers to lower carbon footprint

5.7. Adoption of antimicrobial PET shrink films infused with silver ions for enhanced shelf life in healthcare packaging

5.8. Integration of IoT enabled sensors on PET shrink film labels for real time supply chain monitoring and quality control



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. PET Shrink Films Market, by Film Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Biaxial Orientation

8.2.1. Chemical Biaxial Orientation

8.2.2. Mechanical Biaxial Orientation

8.3. Monoaxial Orientation

8.3.1. Machine Direction Orientation

8.3.2. Transverse Direction Orientation



9. PET Shrink Films Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bundling

9.2.1. Collation

9.2.2. Unit Load

9.3. Labeling

9.3.1. Pressure Sensitive

9.3.2. Shrink Sleeve

9.4. Wrapping

9.4.1. Flow Wrapping

9.4.2. Stretch Wrapping



10. PET Shrink Films Market, by End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Beverages

10.2.1. Carbonated Drinks

10.2.2. Dairy Products

10.3. Food

10.3.1. Bakery

10.3.2. Meat And Poultry

10.3.3. Ready To Eat Meals

10.4. Personal Care

10.4.1. Cosmetics

10.4.2. Toiletries

10.5. Pharmaceuticals

10.5.1. Medical Devices

10.5.2. Vials And Ampoules



11. PET Shrink Films Market, by Thickness

11.1. Introduction

11.2. 51-100 Microns

11.2.1. 51-75 Microns

11.2.2. 76-100 Microns

11.3. Above 100 Microns

11.3.1. 101-150 Microns

11.3.2. Above 150 Microns

11.4. Up To 50 Microns

11.4.1. 26-50 Microns

11.4.2. Up To 25 Microns



12. PET Shrink Films Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Direct

12.2.1. Brand Owner

12.2.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer

12.3. Distributor

12.3.1. Industrial Distributor

12.3.2. Wholesale Distributor



13. Americas PET Shrink Films Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa PET Shrink Films Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific PET Shrink Films Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Jindal Poly Films Limited

16.3.2. Cosmo Films Limited

16.3.3. SKC Co. Ltd.

16.3.4. Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

16.3.5. Toray Industries, Inc.

16.3.6. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

16.3.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

16.3.8. Amcor plc

16.3.9. Berry Global Group, Inc.

16.3.10. Uflex Limited

