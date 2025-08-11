Full Alliance Group’s Qubitera Holdings Expands Quant Blockchain Healthcare Development Roadmap

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) announced today that its subsidiary, Qubitera Holdings Inc., has released a comprehensive five-phase technical roadmap to deploy a post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system worldwide by mid-2027.

This groundbreaking platform is designed to give patients complete control over their health data—allowing them to grant, revoke, or limit access to their medical records at any time and to receive real-time notifications whenever those records are accessed. Built on blockchain technology with NIST-standardized PQC algorithms—CRYSTALS-Kyber (ML-KEM), CRYSTALS-Dilithium (ML-DSA), and FALCON—it protects medical information from both today’s and tomorrow’s quantum computing threats.

Five-Phase Technical Roadmap to Global Scalability

1.Research and Planning (Q3 – Q4 2025)

- Conduct a full audit of existing cryptographic vulnerabilities in EHR systems

- Select NIST PQC algorithms optimized for healthcare data

- Design smart contracts enabling patient-driven access control and instant access notifications

- Form partnerships with hospitals, PQC vendors (AWS, Xiphera), and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance and stakeholder alignment

2. Prototype Development (Q1 – Q2 2026)

- Build a functional prototype integrating ML-KEM encryption and ML-DSA signatures using libraries such as liboqs and OpenSSL

- Implement a permissioned blockchain (e.g., Hyperledger Fabric) for immutable metadata storage, with encrypted EHR data stored off-chain

- Develop a patient-friendly interface for key management, permission settings, and access alerts

- Conduct testing in simulated telehealth and cross-platform EHR environments

3. Pilot Deployment and Optimization (Q3 – Q4 2026)

- Launch pilot programs in select hospital networks, integrating with legacy systems (Epic, Cerner)

- Optimize PQC performance with signature aggregation, caching, and layer-2 scaling solutions

- Conduct Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) pilots in advanced medical regions to enhance end-to-end encryption

4. Full Global Deployment (Q1 – Q2 2027)

- Scale the platform globally with cross-border interoperability using HL7/FHIR standards

- Maintain cryptographic agility for future PQC algorithm updates

- Integrate Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for secure key storage and AI-driven analytics for anomaly detection

5. Long-Term Innovation (Q3 2027 Onward)

- Monitor quantum computing advancements and adapt algorithms as needed

- Incorporate post-quantum fuzzy commitment (PQFC) for biometric authentication

- Expand QKD infrastructure for ultra-secure data exchanges between global health networks

Addressing Industry Needs and Public Demand

Industry experts warn that quantum computers capable of breaking traditional encryption (RSA, ECC) could emerge within the next 5–20 years. Qubitera’s platform not only addresses this looming challenge but also answers growing public demand for true patient ownership of medical records, complete with transparency into who accesses their data and when.

Commitment to Innovation and Trust

“Qubitera Holdings is building a healthcare data system that puts patients—not institutions—in control of their most sensitive information, while safeguarding it against the quantum threats of tomorrow,” said Jay Archer, CEO of Qubitera. “Our roadmap to mid-2027 global deployment reflects our commitment to innovation, privacy, and interoperability, ensuring a trusted and resilient healthcare ecosystem.”

Market Context and Opportunity

The expansion comes as multiple healthcare technology markets are experiencing unprecedented growth. According to Grand View Research, the global AI in healthcare market is projected to reach $187.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.62% from 2025 to 2030¹, while Coherent Market Insights reports the health data interoperability market is expected to reach $352.13 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.65% from 2025 to 2032².

Additionally, Precedence Research projects the blockchain in healthcare market to reach $193.43 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 35.08% from 2025 to 2034³. This convergence of AI, interoperability, and blockchain technologies creates a unique market opportunity for platforms that can serve all three needs simultaneously.

Healthcare data breaches have compromised more than 500 million records since 2020, with average incident costs reaching $10.93 million in 2024⁵, underscoring the critical need for secure data sharing solutions.

Technical Innovation and Competitive Positioning

"We're not just responding to current market demands – we're architecting the infrastructure that will power healthcare's digital transformation over the next decade," said Jay Archer, President of Qubitera Holdings. "The convergence of AI, blockchain, and healthcare interoperability represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally improve how medical information flows between providers, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery."

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) www.fullalliance-group.com is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

HOCL Manufacturing: www.PureAquaox.com

Supplement Manufacturing: www.PureSolutionsUSA.com

Supplement Retail: www.purefactorsusa.com

The company's latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next-generation blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

