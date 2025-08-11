Mevolaxy Announces Its Market Shift from DeFi Farming to MEV Staking

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mevolaxy today announced its strategic positioning as a leading player in the accelerating transition from DeFi farming to advanced MEV staking strategies. With blockchain automation and more sophisticated yield mechanisms gaining traction, seasoned crypto investors are pivoting toward MEV staking as a more stable, efficient path to returns, placing Mevolaxy in a prime spot to capture this growing market.

Returns on cryptocurrencies depend not only on interest rates but also on the efficiency of the investment mechanism itself. As more mature solutions and blockchain automation emerge, many experienced investors are moving away from unstable DeFi farming in favor of mevstake — with Mevolaxy becoming one of the main beneficiaries of this trend.

What's wrong with farming?

DeFi farming generates returns through participation in liquidity pools, most often in pairs with high volatility. However:

• APR decreases rapidly as TVL increases.

• Impermanent losses reduce income.

• Native incentive tokens often depreciate in value.

• Network congestion and fees can drastically reduce real profits.

As a result, many investors discover that while returns may appear high on paper, actual profits are either unstable or negative.

Mevolaxy specializes in sandwich attacks, the most proven and reliable methods of extracting MEV (Maximal Extractable Value).

The mechanics are as follows:

1. The bot scans the blockchain mempool and finds a large transaction that has not yet been processed by a validator.

2. The bot places its buy order before this transaction.

3. Immediately after the large transaction is processed, the bot places a sell order.

4. Due to price slippage caused by a large order, the bot secures a profit from the difference between the entry and exit prices.

Thus, Mevolaxy is market-agnostic; the bots earn from the behavior of other traders by using the predictable mechanics of blockchain technology.

Why experienced investors choose Mevolaxy

• Predictability. Returns are not formed through market speculation, but rather through the technical advantage of bots.

• Passivity: There is no need to manage liquidity or switch between pools — simply stake your assets.

• Resilience: MEV bots continue to extract profits in a volatile market as long as there is trader activity.

• Transparency: Users can view all accrual and transaction statistics.

Mevolaxy offers a transparent, technologically advanced, and economically logical model where you don't have to "farm for the sake of farming".

Experienced investors know that return is important, but its sustainability and nature are more important. In this context, mevstake, especially that based on sandwich strategies, is the future of DeFi investments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.