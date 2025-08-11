TRUNNANO High Purity Chromium Oxide Powder: Injecting New Momentum Into High-end Manufacturing

LUOYANG, China, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a global leader in advanced nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, has launched its latest innovation: High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder (Cr₂O₃). This ultra-refined material is engineered to deliver superior thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and catalytic performance, making it ideal for applications in aerospace, coatings, ceramics, and energy storage.





A Milestone in Material Science: Overcoming Purity and Stability Challenges

The development of TRUNNANO’s High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder marks a significant leap in nanotechnology. Developing high-purity chromium oxide powder presented significant scientific and technical hurdles. Traditional production methods often introduced impurities, leading to inconsistent performance in critical applications. TRUNNANO’s research team embarked on an extensive development journey, combining advanced purification techniques and precision-controlled synthesis to eliminate contaminants while maintaining structural integrity.

One of the key challenges was achieving nanoscale uniformity without compromising thermal stability. Through rigorous experimentation, TRUNNANO’s scientists optimized a proprietary gas-phase synthesis process, ensuring >99.9% purity with minimal particle agglomeration. Overcoming challenges in minimizing impurities and optimizing crystallinity, the final product sets a new benchmark for performance in high-temperature and corrosive environments. This breakthrough allows the powder to maintain exceptional performance even under extreme temperatures and corrosive environments—a critical advantage for aerospace, semiconductor, and advanced coating industries.

Product Name Chrome

Oxide Green EINECS No. 215-160-9 CAS No. 1308-38-9 Molecular Formula Cr2O3 Appearance Bright green to dark green Standard TRCr2O3-G TRCr2O3-D TRCr2O3-M Cr2O3 >99% >99% >99.9% Fe2O3 ≤0.2% ≤0.2% ≤0.2% SiO2 ≤0.2% ≤0.2% ≤0.2% Moisture ≤0.2% ≤0.2% ≤0.2% Water soluble ≤0.3% ≤0.3% ≤0.3% Sieve residue(45um) ≤0.5% ≤0.5% ≤0.2% D50 (um) 0.5-1; 1.2-2 2-8 2um Bulk density (g/cm3) 0.6-0.8 1.2-1.5 0.4-0.65 Hexavalent

chromium Minimum up to 0-5ppm, or customize as requirement

Technical Parameter of TRUNNANO Cr2O3 Powder CAS 1308-38-9

CEO’s Vision: Redefining Industrial Standards

Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, highlighted the transformative potential of this innovation: "Our High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder is not just a material—it’s a catalyst for next-generation industrial advancements. Whether it’s extending the lifespan of equipment components or improving the efficiency of catalytic converters, this product embodies TRUNNANO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of material science."









About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

For more information on TRUNNANO's High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder (Cr₂O₃) and its applications, visit our website at High Purity Cr2O3 Powder CAS 1308-38-9 Chrome Oxide Green, 99% | TRUNNANO or contact our team at sales8@nanotrun.com.

