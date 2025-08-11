Amaze Forms Strategic Partnership with Parler Cloud Technologies, the Parent Company of Pulse, and Announces $6 Million Above-Market Investment by Parler

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Parler Cloud Technologies (“Parler”), the parent company of Pulse, and an above-market investment by Parler to purchase common stock and warrants of Amaze.

The exclusive partnership will integrate Amaze’s e-commerce platform into Parler’s social media properties, including PlayTV and Parler.com . The integration will enable creators to sell products directly through Parler’s growing network, furthering Amaze’s mission to power creator monetization at scale.

The investment is pursuant to a securities purchase agreement under which Parler has agreed to buy one million shares of Amaze common stock at $6 per share, a premium to Amaze’s current share price, and three-year warrants to purchase up to an additional one million Amaze shares at $7.50 per share. This amounts to a $6 million current investment and up to $7.5 million additional investment upon exercise of the warrants.

“At Amaze, we are committed to being the first-party commerce engine for creators worldwide,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “We believe that this strategic partnership and investment by Parler is proof positive of the progress Amaze has made to date as being a best-in-class solution. Parler’s platforms are gaining traction globally, championing creators of all backgrounds, creator-first monetization and modern technology. Together, our companies can deliver powerful tools such as next-generation cloud services, payment services and connectivity across all social media’s global needs. This unlocks new opportunities for creators to build sustainable businesses.”

Day added, “This partnership aligns with a broader industry shift toward the convergence of social media, social commerce and modern payment solutions. Most social media platforms were built 10-20 years ago and there is a need for a modern commerce stack to keep pace with the needs of creators and fans. By integrating with Parler, we’re giving creators a platform built on cutting-edge infrastructure, transparency and global commerce capabilities. We believe our platform and engine will serve as a major contributor to value creation for our clients, and ultimately all of our shareholders.”

The integration is expected to roll out by the end of the year, with Amaze serving as Parler’s primary e-commerce partner. The closing of the investment by Parler is subject to customary due diligence within 60 days or less.