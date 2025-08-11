Brush Motor Market Valuation is Speeding to Reach US$ 17.50 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brush motor market was valued at US$ 9.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 17.50 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global brush motor market is uniquely positioned at the intersection of disciplined foundational demand and forward-looking innovation, creating a compelling growth narrative for stakeholders. This dual dynamic is underpinned by the immense and stable consumption from automotive and industrial sectors, which form the market's backbone. For example, Johnson Electric's impressive US$3,072 million in automotive product sales for fiscal 2025 underscores the sheer scale and reliability of this core base. Such high-volume demand guarantees steady cash flows and operational scale, which are critical for sustaining long-term market stability.

Concurrently, the brush motor market’s future is being actively shaped by concentrated innovation in high-performance and specialized applications. Take Brose’s development of a cutting-edge e-bike motor delivering 95 Nm of torque in 2025. This product exemplifies the market’s push toward compact, high-efficiency design tailored for burgeoning e-mobility, robotics, and miniaturized medical devices—sectors where precision, power density, and customization are paramount. These niches represent lucrative opportunities with higher margins compared to commodity motors, driving companies to innovate rapidly to capture emerging demand.

This balanced growth trajectory is not just theoretical; it is being vigorously validated by significant capital movements both external and internal. Major acquisitions—including WEG’s US$400 million acquisition of Regal Rexnord’s motor business and Arcline’s US$1.65 billion buyout of Allied Motion—signal confidence from sophisticated investors who recognize the sector’s long-term upside. These strategic external investments are complemented by robust internal commitments such as Nidec’s planned ¥260,000 million capital expenditure for fiscal 2025, highlighting a deep reinvestment into R&D and capacity expansion.

Corporate Financial Vitality Signals Confidence and Fuels Future Market Investment and Growth

The financial health of leading manufacturers provides a powerful barometer for the brush motor market’s stability and capacity for innovation. Nidec Corporation’s performance underscores this vitality, with full-year consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reaching a record high of ¥2,607,094 million. This was complemented by a record full-year operating profit of ¥240,200 million and a record profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥167,688 million. Even its fourth-quarter net sales hit a record ¥661,130 million. Looking ahead, Nidec forecasts net sales of ¥2.6 trillion and an operating profit of ¥260 billion for FY2025, with preliminary Q1 FY2025 results showing strong net sales of ¥637,899 million and an operating profit of ¥61,450 million.

Johnson Electric echoes this strength in the brush motor market , reporting group sales of US$3,648 million for its fiscal year 2025, yielding a gross profit of US$843 million and a net profit of US$263 million. The company’s cash reserves stood at a healthy US$791 million as of March 31, 2025, and it recommended a final dividend of 44 HK cents per share.

AMETEK, Inc.’s record-breaking sales of $6.94 billion for full-year 2024 and a record $1.78 billion in Q2 2025 further cement confidence, with its Electromechanical Group (EMG) posting record Q2 sales of $618.5 million and a record operating income of $143.9 million. AMETEK projects adjusted EPS for full-year 2025 to be between $7.06 and $7.20.

Meanwhile, the Maxon Group reported solid revenue of CHF 594.7 million for FY2024, supported by an operating cash flow of CHF 73.9 million, while investing a significant CHF 47.8 million in R&D and CHF 23.5 million in new machinery.

Automotive Sector Remains a Primary Demand Cornerstone for the Brush Motor Market

The automotive industry continues to be the bedrock of demand within the global brush motor market, with dozens of these motors integrated into every modern vehicle for applications ranging from window lifters to seat adjusters. The sheer volume creates a consistent and predictable revenue stream. Financially, the automotive segment was valued at a significant US$2.5 billion in 2023. This is further validated by the performance of major suppliers; Johnson Electric’s Automotive Products Group (“APG”) division alone generated sales of US$3,072 million for the fiscal year ending in 2025, highlighting its critical role in the automotive supply chain and the sector's immense scale.

Industrial Machinery and Automation Segments Continue to Rely on Proven Motor Technology

In the industrial world, reliability is paramount, securing a permanent place for brush DC motors in a vast array of machinery and automation systems. The process industry stands out as a significant consumer, particularly for motors within the power rating segment of 37.5 W to 750 W, where their durability and cost-effectiveness are highly valued. This demand in the brush motor market is reflected in the corporate structure of industry giants; Nidec's appliance, commercial, and industrial products division was responsible for a substantial 40.3% of its total sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For the Maxon Group, industrial automation remains its most important sales market, confirming the sector's strategic importance.

Product Innovation and Performance Benchmarks are Pushing the Boundaries of Possibility

Continuous innovation is a defining feature of the competitive landscape of the brush motor market , with manufacturers pushing the limits of power density, efficiency, and durability. Electromech Technologies, a key supplier for aerospace and defense, showcases this with a versatile lineup of brushed DC motors. Their offerings feature a size range starting at a compact 0.875 inches (22 mm) and extending up to 9.25 inches (235 mm) in diameter. The power output is equally broad, beginning at 0.01 hp (7.5 W) and reaching a formidable 12 hp (9 kW), with voltage options available from 6 VDC up to 160 VDC.

Portescap is another innovator, with its 35GLT brush DC coreless motor weighing only 360 grams while achieving a remarkable energy efficiency of 85%, thanks to powerful Neodymium (NEO) magnets. Meanwhile, MTI Motion continues to solidify its position by providing brush DC motors that adhere to stringent military standards.

Miniaturization Trends in Medical and Robotics Drive Demand for Highly Specialized Motors in the Global Brush Motor Market

The drive for smaller, lighter, and more precise components in high-tech fields like medicine and robotics is creating significant opportunities within the market. Portescap’s advanced motors are critical in applications demanding precision, including miniature pumps, medical pipettes, surgical robotics, and electric grippers. The company’s coreless rotor design is instrumental in reducing motor weight and size, making it ideal for the development of portable medical devices. The financial impact of this specialization is clear; Maxon's medical technology business area accounted for nearly CHF 200 million in sales in 2023, demonstrating the lucrative nature of this high-precision segment.

High-Torque E-Mobility Applications Emerge as a Significant New Growth Frontier

The burgeoning e-mobility sector, especially e-bikes, is carving out a new, high-growth frontier for advanced motor systems in the brush motor market . Brose is at the forefront with its new Drive³ System for 2025, which operates on a more powerful 48-volt system, an upgrade from the previous 36 V standard. The system’s Drive³ Peak motor delivers an impressive peak power of 600 W and a maximum torque of 95 Nm, all while weighing just 2.9 kg and featuring a compact axle width of 136 mm.

Supporting this is the Brose Battery 48 V, available in a 632 Wh version weighing 3.8 kg and a larger 814 Wh variant weighing 4.0 kg. Looking further ahead, Brose is developing a new compact motor for its 2026 range that will weigh approximately 2 kg, alongside a new integrated battery with over 750 Wh capacity.

Aerospace and Defense Sector Applications Demand Uncompromising Reliability and Performance

Motors destined for aerospace and defense must meet exceptionally high standards, creating a specialized and lucrative niche. Electromech Technologies’ brushed DC motors are specifically engineered to meet a variety of demanding military standards, ensuring operational integrity in critical missions. Similarly, Portescap's motors for aerospace applications are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including high levels of vibration, shock, and altitude changes.

The company’s commitment to quality is underscored by its AS9100 Certification, a key quality management standard for the aerospace industry. Products like their 16N78 brush DC motor are integral to various flight control systems, where failure is not an option.

Analyzing Supply Chain and Raw Material Cost Dynamics for Strategic Market Planning

The profitability and pricing structure of the brush motor market are intrinsically linked to the volatile costs of raw materials. For 2025, copper price forecasts vary, with J.P. Morgan predicting an average of US$8,300 per metric ton in Q2, while Goldman Sachs projects a higher average of US$10,160 per ton, and Cochilco estimates $9,370 per metric ton. Mercuria offers an even more bullish forecast of over $12,000 per ton as LME inventories dropped to around 110,000 metric tons in early 2025. Aluminum forecasts also show an upward trend, with J.P. Morgan seeing a Q2 price of US$2,200 per metric ton and Goldman Sachs raising its 2025 average to US$2,700 per ton.

Neodymium magnet prices reflected this pressure in Q1 2025, reaching US$98,400 per metric ton in the USA and US$82,900 per metric ton in Germany, while the retail price per kilogram hovered at $116.70. The average import price for permanent magnets in 2024 was $14,856 per ton, with the export price at $14,348 per ton.

A Look at Regional Demand and the Intensely Competitive Global Market Landscape

Geographic sales trends confirm Asia-Pacific's position as the dominant region, expected to hold the largest share of the brush motor market in 2025. Maxon Group's 2024 revenue breakdown provides a clear global snapshot: Europe led with CHF 294 million in sales, followed by the Americas at CHF 181.8 million and the Asia-Pacific region at CHF 118.4 million.

The competitive landscape is vibrant and populated by established global leaders and innovative specialists. Key players shaping the industry include AMETEK, Nidec Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, FAULHABER, and Maxon Motor, alongside other major manufacturers like Johnson Electric and Schneider Electric. Johnson Electric's global footprint alone, with over 30,000 employees across more than 20 countries, illustrates the expansive and competitive nature of this enduring market.

