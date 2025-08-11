LAFFER | TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR) Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments, a boutique investment management firm for high-net worth individuals, institutional clients and platform advisors, today announced the two-year anniversary of the LAFFER | TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR) launched on August 8, 2023. TGLR ranked in the 1st percentile of funds in Morningstar’s Large Cap Value Universe (out of 1,129 Funds) based on Total Return for the 1 year time period ending July 31, 2025. For information on the Fund’s performance and rankings, please visit Morningstar:

TGLR is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in high quality, large-cap stocks that Laffer Tengler Investments believes have strong earnings and dividend growth potential as well as an above market dividend yield. The strategy utilizes two valuation metrics that Laffer Tengler Investments believes are consistent indicators of value: Relative Dividend Yield (RDY) and Relative Price-to Sales Ratio (RPSR).

For information on the Fund’s performance, please visit the Fund’s website: LAFFER | TENGLER Equity Income ETF (TGLR).





The strategy behind TGLR typically holds 25-35 positions, produces a dividend yield and is considered low turnover. TGLR follows the Laffer Tengler Equity Income Strategy, run by Nancy Tengler, a media personality, which, previously, had only been available in separately managed accounts to wealth management and institutional investors.

“We’re pleased that the methodology for this strategy, a unique and disciplined way to look at companies that pay and grow their dividends, has paid off over the past two years,” said CEO and CIO at Laffer Tengler Investments, Nancy Tengler.

“We look forward to continue bringing this strategy, which we began using in the mid-1980s and, over time, has proven to be extremely reliable, to investors, and seeing how TGLR continues to grow,” Tengler added.

Performance Disclosure

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns less than one year are not annualized.

Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made solely based on returns.

The Fund’s inception date is August 8, 2023. The total expense ratio is 0.95%.

Morningstar classifies funds into categories based on similar investment objective and strategy. Morningstar percentile rankings are based on a fund's total return compared to its Morningstar Category of exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds. The highest percentile rank is 1 and the lowest percentile rank is 100. Rankings are relative to a peer group and do not necessarily mean the fund had high or positive total returns. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETF. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained on the website, https://www.tglretf.com or by calling 833-759-6110. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the Laffer Tengler Equity Income ETF.

