Resea AI Officially Launches Its AI-Powered Next-Gen Academic Agent

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resea AI, a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence agents , has officially launched its AI-powered academic agent. The platform aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in scholarly research workflows by combining deep literature intelligence with end-to-end task execution from topic selection to final manuscript delivery.

In a recent user survey conducted by Resea AI, more than 85% of academic researchers indicated that existing AI tools often create fragmented experiences citing issues such as frequent interruptions during writing, switching between tabs for citation formatting, and lack of academic tone.

Unlike general-purpose AI agents, Resea AI is specifically developed for academic users. It is designed to understand the structure and logic of scholarly writing, provide appropriate academic tone, and incorporate references from peer-reviewed sources.

The platform integrates access to major academic databases, including PubMed and arXiv, spanning a wide range of disciplines. When users input a research question, Resea AI performs a comprehensive literature search and provides traceable citations to support its output aiming to minimize the risk of inaccurate or fabricated references.

“We want researchers to focus on thinking, not managing tools,” said David Mose, founder of Resea AI. “The platform is built to streamline the research process without requiring users to constantly switch interfaces or manually intervene at every step.”

It independently completes research like your exclusive phd. Prompt in. Strategy first. Resea AI maps out your intent, audience, and tone — then moves seamlessly through deep thinking, research, and outlining, delivering structured, high-quality academic work at the end.





Its proprietary MindThink engine also highlights emerging issues and key debates within a topic, helping users strengthen the depth of their work.

The company states that future updates will focus on enhancing support for discipline-specific workflows, expanding multilingual capabilities, and introducing varied academic writing styles.

“AI has the potential to unlock meaningful progress in research by supporting every stage of the academic process,” Mose added. “Our goal is to assist scholars in bringing important ideas to life, without the common barriers found in current tools.”

For more information or personalized assistance, contact Resea AI at support@resea.ai.

