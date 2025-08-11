New Jersey Lottery Searches For Jersey's "Top Dogs"

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Lottery today launched its “Jersey’s Top Dogs” contest, inviting pet parents across New Jersey to enter their dogs for a chance to be featured on the actual 2026 “Jersey Dog” Scratch-Offs ticket. Fifty dogs will be selected to appear on the ticket, distributed at retailers statewide May 2026.

The contest marks the first time the New Jersey Lottery has invited the public to help shape a Scratch-Offs ticket. Open to New Jersey pet parents, the “Jersey’s Top Dogs” contest runs from August 11 through August 24. Dogs of all breeds, sizes, and temperaments are welcome, whether they bring bold Jersey energy, laid-back charm, or irresistible cuteness.

The chosen dogs will help bring the “Jersey Dog” ticket to life, connecting players 18 and older with the state’s favorite canine companions. It celebrates the playful spirit and personality of dogs from across the state, engaging pet lovers in a unique and interactive way.

The “Jersey Dog” ticket is among the New Jersey Lottery’s several new themed Scratch-Offs planned for 2026, designed to celebrate local pride and community connections. This contest offers residents a unique opportunity to showcase their dogs on a widely distributed statewide ticket and become a New Jersey Scratch-Offs star.

To enter, participants can visit the New Jersey Lottery’s Instagram page, @NJLottery , or go directly to JerseysTopDogs.com to upload their entry. Winners will be notified by September 17.

For more information and official rules, visit JerseysTopDogs.com .

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

