SOLUM Unveils Electronic Shelf Label Solutions 'Newton A' and 'Newton Core Plus'

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLUM, a global leader in smart retail technology, announced today the launch of two new Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) solutions — Newton A and Newton Core Plus — across global markets. These new products mark a significant milestone in SOLUM’s ongoing mission to deliver a flexible and scalable ESL portfolio for retailers of all sizes and sectors.

Newton A: Affordable Innovation, Designed to Perform

Living up to its name, inspired by “Alpha,” Newton A redefines the entry-level ESL standard. In addition to its highly accessible price point, Newton A is equipped with a high-resolution 4-color EPD display, a 7-color intuitive LED indicator, anti-glare coating, and a sleek, slim bezel design. Engineered for durability with a protective window, it ensures stable performance even in demanding store environments. With a battery life of 7 years and support for up to 7 pages of product content, Newton A is optimized for a wide range of retail applications.

Newton Core Plus: Smart, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient

Newton Core Plus is a next-generation ESL solution designed for seamless deployment across both large-format and small-scale retail environments. With 10x faster update speed compared to conventional models, a 10-year battery life, 4-color display, slim bezel, and 7-color LED indicator, Newton Core Plus provides premium functionality in a highly cost-effective format. Available in screen sizes ranging from 1.6 to 7.5 inches, it offers flexible options for full-store digitalization.

With Newton A and Core Plus, SOLUM breaks the barriers to digital transformation and empowers retailers worldwide with powerful, scalable tools that balance performance and price. The launch reflects SOLUM’s commitment to continuous innovation grounded in deep operational understanding and global deployment expertise.

“The launch of both Newton A and Core Plus is a testament to how SOLUM continues to make innovation part of everyday retail,” said Steve Jun, Head of ESL Solution Division at SOLUM. “We’re not just releasing new products, we’re delivering practical tools that help retailers of all sizes start and scale their digital transformation with confidence.”

With over 350 million ESLs installed in more than 50 countries, SOLUM continues to lead the way in retail technology innovation, shaping a smarter, more efficient, and more connected shopping experience for the world.