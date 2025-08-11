Welcome to the League: Fogo de Chão Fuels Rookie Dinners Across the Country

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A long-standing rite of passage for first-year professional football players is going coast-to-coast this season, as Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, becomes the unofficial home for rookie dinners. New recruits will gather at Fogo to celebrate their journey to the pros, making off-the-field memories as legendary as what happens on game day.

Serving as Fogo’s official ambassador this season, Jacksonville professional football defensive end, Arik Armstead, will reminisce on his time as a rookie as he returns to Fogo, one of his long-time favorite restaurants. Arik has previously referenced Fogo as the ideal place to host a rookie dinner due to the value and the quality of the meal. The unofficial rookie dinners will then kick-off preseason later this month with offensive guard, Tyler Booker in Dallas, TX. The dinners will continue with quarterbacks, Tyler Shough in New Orleans, LA, and Will Howard in Pittsburgh, PA with more to come.

“At Fogo, we’re known for making both everyday moments and special occasions memorable. Now, we’re thrilled to host a new kind of celebration—one that embodies the spirit of camaraderie and connection we strive to create for our guests,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “Our immersive dining experience and nutrient-dense, high-protein menu not only bring teams together but also help fuel the performance and recovery of elite athletes as they prepare for the season ahead.”

The professional athletes will enjoy Fogo’s signature Full Churrasco Experience, which includes a continuous selection of premium fire-roasted cuts carved tableside by gaucho chefs, including the house specialty Picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, and Fraldinha, the bottom sirloin known for its strong marbling characteristics and robust flavor, alongside the abundant Market Table which offers a selection of superfoods Roasted Cabbage & Butternut Squash Salad and the Pear & Arugula Salad, seasonal salads, exotic fruits like dragon fruit and more.

Fogo’s Rookie class can also choose from the brand’s $59 Brazilian Surf & Turf which includes a choice of a Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail or All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake alongside a selection of Churrasco cuts, authentic sides, and seasonal Market Table. They can also accompany their meal with an award-winning South American wine list, and signature cocktails like the Caipirinha or the seasonal off-menu “Fall Fashioned” cocktail crafted with Woodford Reserve and roasted pear. Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

