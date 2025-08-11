LPL Financial Kicks Off Focus 2025, Largest Gathering of Financial Advisors in Firm History

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, last night opened its annual flagship conference, Focus 2025, welcoming more than 10,000 financial professionals and industry leaders to the San Diego Convention Center. The three-day event marks the largest in-person gathering in LPL history, offering curated content, strategic insights and immersive experiences designed to elevate financial advisor success.

Addressing the audience of advisors this morning, LPL CEO Rich Steinmeier said, “Our responsibility is to be a catalyst in driving your success. We are doing this by leading from the front, driving the transformation of wealth management and setting a new pace for the industry. By elevating your experience, expanding our capabilities, and building a brand and culture that reflect our shared purpose, we’re helping you make a life-changing impact in communities across America.”

This year’s theme, “What If You Could?,” invites advisors to reimagine the boundless potential within their practices and the benefits they bring to their clients. The agenda features over 220 breakout sessions, an expo hall with more than 130 partners, as well as keynote appearances from industry leaders and cultural icons. In addition to hosting LPL advisors from 1,500 cities and all 50 states, the company welcomed advisors from Commonwealth Financial Network, a new subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings.

Last night, Chief Client Officer Matt Enyedi kicked off the conference by highlighting the value of service, honoring attendees who are first responders and veterans. Keynote speaker, American war hero and four-time Paralympian Melissa Stockwell shared her journey of perseverance and patriotism, inspiring countless advisors in their personal and professional journeys.

“We define our success through the success of our advisors,” said Enyedi in his opening address. “Focus is where we elevate the profession, share insights and build the future of wealth management, together.” Focus 2025 continues today with hundreds of breakout sessions and opportunities for advisor engagement, peer connection and shared inspiration.

