Broadcom Unveils Event Highlights for VMware Explore 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that VMware Explore 2025, taking place August 25-28 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, will feature a variety of breakout sessions and panel discussions, expert roundtables, certification training and hands-on labs spanning relevant technology and industry topics, all targeted at the IT practitioner.

Beginning Monday, August 25, Explore will deliver rich technical content featuring 400+ sessions across four content tracks. Attendees will gain actionable insights across cloud infrastructure, private AI, modern applications, and networking, security and load balancing. To view the complete list of sessions, please visit the Content Catalog: https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2025lv/content/page/catalog .

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan will address Explore attendees in Las Vegas during the general session keynote titled “Shaping the Future of Private Cloud and AI Innovation.” The 60-minute keynote will feature Broadcom leaders, VMware experts, and customers showcasing advancements across private cloud, private AI, and more. The general session will be live streamed through the VMware Explore website at no charge. To view the live stream and to sign up for an event reminder, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore/us/broadcast .

VMware Explore 2025 in Las Vegas will also feature a refreshed on-site experience. The Expo will merge with The Hub to produce a fully integrated space for attendees to interact with the Explore community and partners. The Hub will serve as a centralized space for learning, networking, and recharging. Attendees will also be able to visit with sponsors, learn about VMware products at the VMware by Broadcom booth, participate in hands-on labs and certification trainings, connect with product and technology specialists at the Expert Bar, attend sessions at the community-centric theaters, listen to live recordings of the Virtually Speaking podcast and theCUBE, and more.

Broadcom thanks its Explore 2025 sponsors which includes:

Diamond sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Intel and Microsoft

Platinum sponsors: Dell Technologies, IBM, NetApp and VMUG

To view the complete list of sponsors, please visit the Sponsor Catalog:

https://event.vmware.com/flow/vmware/explore2025lv/sponsor/page/catalog

To register to attend VMware Explore 2025 in Las Vegas, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore/us .

Explore on Tour to Reach Customers and Partners in Asia-Pacific, Japan and Europe

Following the Las Vegas event, Explore will extend across the globe to present a highly curated selection of sessions and hands-on labs while offering access to key partners, regional leaders, and experts. Explore on Tour events will be hosted in the following cities:

Mumbai: September 16, 2025

London: September 17–18, 2025

Paris: October 15, 2025

Sydney: October 22, 2025

Tokyo: October 29, 2025

Frankfurt: November 11–12, 2025

For more information and to register for Explore on Tour events, please visit https://www.vmware.com/explore .

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore is the definitive cloud event for IT practitioners seeking to unravel IT complexity, stay on top of AI-driven advancements, and spur professional growth. VMware Explore 2025 will welcome a vibrant community of IT experts with the in-depth technical content they want and the hands-on labs and certifications they need. Attendees will see firsthand how VMware solutions simplify private cloud, so they can shift from managing their clouds to reaping the benefits of a modern, future-proof solution.

