OxyCon 2025 Announces Leading Speaker Line-Up to Converge on AI and Web Scraping

Oxylabs reveals the speakers joining OxyCon 2025, the go-to web scraping event that brings together data professionals worldwide.

Experts from Turing, NielsenIQ and TEGOS Legal will come together with Oxylabs’ own team for a free online day full of industry-leading conversations.

This year’s OxyCon theme is the role of AI in web intelligence, with talks on legal frameworks, real-life applications and how this affects a range of industries.





VILNIUS, Lithuania, August 11, 2025 - Oxylabs, leading web intelligence platform and proxy provider, has revealed the 2025 agenda for the industry-renowned event OxyCon. This year's spotlight on AI-powered intelligence will feature experts from Turing, NielsenIQ and TEGOS Legal. These experts will come together to share insight on the role AI plays in web intelligence and provide actionable advice on how developers can start using this today.

OxyCon annually brings together global industry leaders, technical experts, and data innovators. This year’s event will explore how AI is transforming web scraping and vice versa - from smart automation and large-scale data extraction to legal insights and real-world case studies.

Oxylabs CEO Julius Černiauskas said “As AI continues to prove revolutionary across industries, access to data has become essential to power the boom.. Web scraping is an essential tool in the world of AI, and so it’s more important than ever that we all come together and discuss how to access data in a fair and ethical way. I look forward to hearing from global experts on the role of web scraping in powering AI, now and in the future.”

The announcement of 2025’s agenda demonstrates the strength of those already committed to sharing thoughts. The sessions for this year’s event include:

Zia Ahmad, Data Scientist at Turing presenting the applications of Machine Learning (ML) for improving web scraping methods and the real-life applications of this he uses day-to-day in his role working on Google’s Gemini.

Fred de Villamil, CTO at NielsenIQ Digital Shelf giving a walkthrough of how e-commerce data can be scaled in a way that means organisations can perform data extraction on over 10 billion products per day.

Denas Grybauskas, Chief Governance and Strategy Officer at Oxylabs and major voice within the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative leading a panel alongside partners from TEGOS Legal and Farella Braun + Martel on the complex legal landscape of AI and web scraping.

A hands-on session with Rytis Ulys, Head of Data & Analytics at Oxylabs, on building AI-powered price comparison tools with only Cursor and Oxylabs' own AI Studio.

Zia Ahmad, Data Scientist at Turing shared how timely his session will be: “AI and web scraping can form a loop” Ahmad says. “I'll explain how that loop could work, where data scraped from the web helps train AI models, and how those models, in turn, improve scraping. I'll cover both the benefits and the potential downsides of this feedback cycle.

“While not everything about it is practically feasible just yet, it's an exciting concept. I'll be discussing what's possible today, what might come in the future, what the blockers are, and how we might overcome them.”

To find out more and claim a free space at the free virtual event held virtually on October 1st, visit the OxyCon 2025 website. Everyone interested will also be able to join the OxyCon Discord community, where they can engage with participants, speakers, and industry pros before, during, and after the event.





