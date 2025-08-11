Innovating Pet Tech: Forbes Spotlights PetSnowy Founder Edison Deng

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetSnowy, the technology-driven pet care brand renowned for its cutting-edge innovations, proudly announces that its Founder, CEO, and CPO, Edison Deng, has been featured in Forbes. The exclusive interview spotlights Deng’s visionary approach to smart pet living and the journey behind building PetSnowy into a global name in intelligent pet care.





The editorial titled "Love Your Pet? Edison Deng Has Some Smart Tech Ideas For You" highlights Edison’s entrepreneurial journey, the inspiration behind founding PetSnowy, and his vision for the future of pet care.

From Frustration to Innovation

In the article, Edison reflects on the everyday challenges of pet ownership that inspired him to launch PetSnowy. He shares how solving small, often-overlooked problems—like cleaning litter boxes—sparked the idea for a more intelligent and human-centric approach to pet products.

Today, PetSnowy serves pet owners globally, combining thoughtful design with smart functionality to deliver a more enjoyable and hygienic experience for both pets and their families.

Purpose Beyond Products

The Forbes editorial also explores Edison’s core philosophy: pet care should be effortless, emotional, and empowering. His mission is to reshape the human-pet bond through technology that responds to real needs—not fleeting trends. As Edison explains,

“Real innovation means solving real users’ pain points through thoughtful, original ideas that deliver tangible value.”

Scaling Toward a Smarter Future

Looking ahead, Edison shares his vision for scaling PetSnowy through continued investment in product innovation, expanded R&D capabilities, and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT. His long-term goal is to position PetSnowy as a leading brand in the global pet tech industry, offering intelligent solutions that support every stage of pet care.

Read the full article on Forbes:

Love Your Pet? Edison Deng Has Some Smart Tech Ideas For You

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeschina/2025/08/04/love-your-pet-edison-deng-has-some-smart-tech-ideas-for-you/

