EXL opens new Headquarters for International Business and Launches AI Innovation Lab in Dublin

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has opened its new headquarters for international business in Dublin’s Docklands. An Tánaiste Simon Harris TD hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony with EXL Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor, The Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam, Professor Colin Scott, Deputy President and Vice President of Academic Affairs, University College of Dublin and other distinguished guests.

The announcement underscores EXL’s continued commitment to Ireland as a strategic hub for its global operations. Since establishing a presence in Dublin in 2023, the company has been working toward its goal of hiring up to 200 technology specialists.

The Tánaiste also received a tour of EXL’s new AI Innovation Lab, a dedicated center for the research and development of cutting-edge, industry-specific AI solutions. The AI Innovation Lab will initially employ 60 highly skilled professionals.

The lab is designed to:

Expand the capabilities of EXL’s EXLerate.AI platform by developing next-generation AI and data solutions.

Provide a collaborative environment for clients and EXL experts to co-create industry-specific AI solutions that drive transformation across sectors including healthcare, insurance, banking, utilities, travel and transportation, and retail.

Shape tailored data and AI strategies that align with client-specific business objectives, accelerating innovation and measurable outcomes.

Integrate clients’ enterprise-wide data and AI using EXLerate.AI to deliver intelligent insights that power smarter decisions and improved business performance.

Rohit Kapoor, Chairman and CEO of EXL, said: “EXL is proud to deepen its roots in Ireland with the launch of our new headquarters for international business and the opening of our AI Innovation Lab. This expansion not only reflects our confidence in Dublin as a leading hub for AI talent and innovation, but also our ambition to deliver AI-powered solutions to clients across the globe. We’re excited to grow our presence in Ireland while advancing the frontiers of AI.”

An Tánaiste Simon Harris TD, Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland, said: “By investing in local talent and fostering strong partnerships with Ireland’s world-class academic institutions, EXL is helping to position Dublin as a global centre of excellence for AI. Ireland is well‑placed to be a hub of innovation in this space, and EXL’s plans to continue to collaborate with local research institutions will be an important contribution to developing the next generation of talent.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director at IDA Ireland, said: ‘’I am delighted that EXL is officially launching its headquarters for international business and AI Innovation Lab. Artificial intelligence is a key growth driver in IDA Ireland’s new strategy ‘Adapt Intelligently: A Strategy for Sustainable Growth and Innovation. This milestone underscores EXL’s commitment to innovation and reflects Ireland’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge digital investment and talent.’’

EXL’s AI Innovation Lab builds on EXL’s existing partnerships with Irish academic institutions such as University College Dublin (UCD), CeADAR, and Trinity College Dublin, which were initiated in 2023, including:

EXL and UCD Innovation and AI Lab: an ongoing collaborative initiative with University College Dublin and CeADAR, a leading AI research agency. The objective is to provide select leaders at EXL a unique and dynamic ecosystem to experiment and build innovative solutions towards an AI-driven future.

an ongoing collaborative initiative with University College Dublin and CeADAR, a leading AI research agency. The objective is to provide select leaders at EXL a unique and dynamic ecosystem to experiment and build innovative solutions towards an AI-driven future. Sprint by Irish innovators : a dynamic, hands-on session led by top Irish innovators to spark fresh ideas, co-create practical solutions, and inspire a culture of experimentation across EXL.

: a dynamic, hands-on session led by top Irish innovators to spark fresh ideas, co-create practical solutions, and inspire a culture of experimentation across EXL. Sponsor of a student hackathon at UCD : fostering innovation and real-world problem solving among emerging talent in data, AI, and digital transformation.

: fostering innovation and real-world problem solving among emerging talent in data, AI, and digital transformation. EXL and Trinity AI Advantage Program with Trinity College Dublin: equipping leaders with AI-powered decision-making and innovation capabilities.

Rowan McGrath, Senior Vice President, International at EXL, said: “Through initiatives such as the EXL-UCD Innovation and AI Lab, the EXL-Trinity AI Advantage Program and student hackathons, EXL is working closely with Irish universities to drive the development of AI talent and promote real-world innovation in AI and digital transformation.”

