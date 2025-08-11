Peptide Synthesis Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Therapeutic Peptides Drive Growth Amid Rising Cardiovascular, Metabolic Diseases

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Equipment, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnosis), By Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.71% from 2025 to 2033

Significant research and innovation targeted towards the development of peptide therapeutics is set to boost the market growth in the near future. Additionally, increasing advancements in the peptide synthesis technologies is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the companies operating in the market.







A surge in the demand for custom peptide synthesis has been observed in the recent years; several companies operating in this industry offer products and services associated with custom peptide synthesis. For instance, a UK based company namely, Almac Group offers peptide synthesis suitable for research use. Constantly growing demand and evolving market landscape for custom peptides is set to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The suppliers are expanding their production capacity to suffice the increasing demand for high quality peptides across research and therapeutics areas.



Rising focus of the pharmaceutical companies towards the development of novel biologics and shifting the peptide drugs from the pipeline stage to commercial scale further strengthens the market growth. Increase in the number of research activities performed on exploring the potential of high-quality peptides and peptide libraries in the development of vaccines and biomarker discovery heavily contributes to the revenue generated by the global peptide synthesis market. Moreover, introduction of modified peptides (GMP peptides) that possess enhanced stability and pharmacokinetic properties in the market is expected to maintain the double-digit market growth throughout the forecast period.



Therapeutic peptide development has witnessed remarkable growth in the recent years, this is further driven by significant increase in the patient pool suffering from cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. This has propelled the discovery of bioactive peptides exponentially which further drives the market demand.



Peptide Synthesis Market Report Highlights

The reagents and consumables in the product segment dominated the peptide synthesis market with a revenue share of 47.97% in 2024. The equipment segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The technology segment's liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) dominated the peptide synthesis market with a revenue share of 44.04% in 2024. The hybrid technology segment in the peptide synthesis market is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Therapeutics dominated the market with a revenue share of 70.35% in 2024. The diagnosis application segment in the peptide synthesis market is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the market with a revenue share of 66.74% in 2024. The Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization & Contract Research Organization (CDMOs & CROs) in the end-use segment in the peptide synthesis industry are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America peptide synthesis dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 38.95% in 2024. The peptide synthesis market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Bachem Holding AG

Biotage

Creative Diagnostics

PolyPeptide Group

Syngene International Limited

Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Lonza

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $961.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1840 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2. Peptide Synthesis- Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Peptide Synthesis Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Equipment

4.4.1. Global Equipment Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Peptide Synthesizers

4.4.3. Lyophilizers

4.4.4. Chromatography Equipment

4.4.5. Others

4.5. Reagents & Consumables

4.5.1. Reagents & Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Resins

4.5.3. Amino Acids

4.5.4. Coupling Reagents

4.5.5. Dyes & Fluorescent Labeling Reagents

4.5.6. Others

4.6. Services



Chapter 5. Peptide Synthesis Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

5.5. Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

5.6. Hybrid Technology



Chapter 6. Peptide Synthesis Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Therapeutics

6.4.1. Global Therapeutics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Cancer

6.4.3. Metabolic

6.4.4. Cardiovascular Disorder

6.4.5. Respiratory

6.4.6. GIT (Gastrointestinal Disorders)

6.4.7. Infectious Disease

6.4.8. Pain

6.4.9. Dermatology

6.4.10. CNS

6.4.11. Renal

6.4.12. Others

6.5. Diagnosis

6.6. Research



Chapter 7. Peptide Synthesis Market: End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Peptide Synthesis Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.3. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.5. CDMOs/CROs

7.6. Academic and Research Institutions



Chapter 8. Peptide Synthesis Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Technology, Application, and End Use

8.1. Regional Market Dashboard

8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Technology benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

