U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Rise in Infectious Diseases Spurs Urgent Call for Stronger Surveillance, Prevention, and Diagnostic Systems

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers), By Application (Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing), By Technique, By End use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. lateral flow assay market size was valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2025 to 2033

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases places immense pressure on public health systems worldwide. With increasing urbanization, interconnectivity, antimicrobial resistance, and the rising impact of climate change, experts stress the urgent need for enhanced infectious disease surveillance, prevention, and diagnostic capabilities.

The global rise in infectious diseases significantly drives the lateral flow assays (LFA) market by necessitating rapid diagnostic solutions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tuberculosis (TB) cases in the U.S. increased from 7,874 in 2022 to 10,347 in 2024, reflecting a notable public health challenge.







The mosquito-borne disease testing segment is projected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of mosquito-borne infections, including West Nile virus (WNV), dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, malaria, and yellow fever. The increasing incidence of these diseases has heightened the demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic solutions, particularly in regions prone to outbreaks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus (WNV) has become endemic in the U.S., with cases reported in all 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, predominantly during the summer and fall months. As of November 2024, the CDC recorded 1,466 cases of WNV, while in 2022, 913 human cases were reported, with 70% classified as neuroinvasive and 30% as non-neuroinvasive. The increasing burden of mosquito-borne diseases, alongside ongoing health crises such as COVID-19 and monkeypox, underscores the urgent need for effective diagnostic and surveillance measures.



Public health initiatives also play a crucial role in market expansion. The CDC's Influenza Division International Program focuses on surveillance, pandemic preparedness, research, and vaccination programs to combat influenza. Additionally, the National Association of County and City Health Officials supports local health departments in influenza prevention and control.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMERIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DH Life Sciences, LLC.

Quest Diagnostics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements in lateral flow

3.3.1.3. Growing adoption in homecare settings

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.2.1. Stringent Regulations

3.3.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.3.3.1. Growing demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

3.3.3.2. Expanding applications beyond healthcare

3.3.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3.4.1. Product Recalls

3.4. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Kits & Reagents

4.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Lateral Flow Readers

4.4.2. Benchtop Readers

4.4.3. Digital Readers



Chapter 5. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Clinical Testing

5.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Infectious Disease Testing

5.3.2.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2. COVID-19

5.3.2.3. Mosquito Borne Disease Testing

5.3.2.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2.3.2. Malaria Testing

5.3.2.3.3. Dengue Testing

5.3.2.3.4. Zika Testing

5.3.2.3.5. Chikungunya Testing

5.3.2.3.6. Others

5.3.2.4. Influenza Testing

5.3.2.5. Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing

5.3.2.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2.5.2. HIV Testing

5.3.2.5.3. HPV Testing

5.3.2.5.4. Chlamydia Testing

5.3.2.5.5. Gonorrhea Testing

5.3.2.5.6. Syphilis Testing

5.3.2.5.7. Other STI Testing

5.3.2.6. Hepatitis

5.3.2.7. Tuberculosis

5.3.2.8. Other Infectious Diseases

5.3.3. Cardiac Marker Testing

5.3.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3.2. Troponin I and T Testing

5.3.3.3. CK-MB Testing

5.3.3.4. BNP and NT-Probnp Testing

5.3.3.5. Myoglobin Testing

5.3.3.6. D-Dimer Testing

5.3.3.7. Other Cardiac Marker Tests

5.3.4. Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

5.3.4.2. Pregnancy Testing

5.3.4.3. Fertility Testing

5.3.5. Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile

5.3.6. Drugs of Abuse Testing

5.3.7. Other Clinical Tests

5.4. Veterinary Diagnostics

5.5. Food Safety & Environment Testing

5.6. Drug Development & Quality Testing



Chapter 6. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: Technique Movement Analysis

6.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Technique 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Sandwich Assays

6.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Competitive Assays

6.5. Multiplex Detection Assays



Chapter 7. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2. U.S. Lateral Flow Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, by End-use 2024 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5. Home Care

7.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.7. Other End-use



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/builm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment