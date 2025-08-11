Allergy Diagnostics Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Rising Allergy Rates, Diagnostic Innovations, and Government Investments Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products And Services (Instruments, Consumables), By Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drugs), By Test Type (In Vivo Test, In Vitro Test), By End Use (Hospital & Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 11.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.39% from 2025 to 2030

Allergies continue to be a significant public health concern in the U.S. and worldwide, affecting both children and adults across all demographics. According to the CDC's 2023 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), approximately 25.7% of adults and 18.9% of children in the U.S. reported being diagnosed with seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies. This data highlights the growing prevalence of allergic conditions, reflecting an urgent need for better diagnostic tools and early detection strategies to reduce complications and improve quality of life.







Additionally, statistics from the Allergy & Asthma Network reveal that over 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, making them the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. Food allergies alone affect an estimated 5.6 million children (around one in 13), and about 26 million adults further underlining the need for precise and accessible diagnostic solutions.

Moreover, asthma, which is often triggered by allergens, affects more than 25 million Americans, including 4.2 million children. These figures point to the growing healthcare burden of allergic diseases and support the case for investments in advanced diagnostics and early intervention.

The economic impact of allergic diseases is also substantial, costing the U.S. healthcare system billions annually due to emergency visits, hospitalizations, and lost productivity. The combination of rising prevalence, healthcare costs, and the risk of severe allergic reactions has created a compelling market demand for innovative allergy diagnostics that can offer accuracy, speed, and accessibility across various settings, from primary care to specialty clinics and even at-home testing kits.



Some of the key players in the global allergy diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH, Minaris Medical America, Inc., HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., DASIT Group SPA, R-Biopharm AG, bioMerieux, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.



These companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, regulatory approvals, and technology advancements to strengthen their global market presence and expand their allergy testing portfolios. For instance, in May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its allergy diagnostics offering in the U.S. by launching its Phadia 2500+ series for high-throughput in vitro allergy and autoimmune testing, enhancing lab efficiency and precision diagnostics. This launch supports the growing demand for comprehensive allergy panels and molecular-level testing, addressing increasing cases of food and respiratory allergies, particularly in aging and pediatric populations across key markets like the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. Demographic Variations:

Adults:

Non-Hispanic White adults were more likely to have seasonal allergies (28.4%) compared to Non-Hispanic Black (24%), Hispanic (18.8%), and Non-Hispanic Asian (17%) adults.

Eczema prevalence was higher among women (8.9%) than men (5.7%).

Non-Hispanic Black adults had a higher prevalence of food allergies (8.5%) compared to Hispanic (4.4%), Non-Hispanic White (6.2%), and Non-Hispanic Asian (4.5%) adults.

Children:

Boys (20%) were more likely to have seasonal allergies than girls (17.7%).

Children aged 6-11 years had the highest prevalence of eczema (12.1%), followed by those aged 0-5 years (10.4%), and 12-17 years (9.8%).

Non-Hispanic Black children were more likely to have food allergies (7.6%) compared to Hispanic (5%) and Non-Hispanic White (5.3%) children

Allergy Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on products and services, consumables accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.14% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the frequent need for replenishment of reagents, test kits, and other consumable materials essential for allergy testing procedures, as well as the increasing volume of allergy diagnostic tests conducted globally.

Based on allergen, inhaled dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.72% in 2024. This is primarily due to the high prevalence of respiratory allergies caused by airborne allergens such as pollen, dust mites, mold spores, and animal dander, which necessitate widespread and routine diagnostic testing.

Based on test type, the in vitro test led the market with the highest revenue share in 2024. The preference for in vitro tests is driven by their safety, reproducibility, and ability to provide comprehensive panels that can detect multiple allergens simultaneously, making them a preferred choice in both clinical and research settings.

Based on end use, hospitals and clinics held the highest revenue share of 37.23% in 2024. This is due to the growing integration of allergy diagnostics into hospital outpatient services, increasing referrals for specialized allergy care, and the demand for accurate, laboratory-based testing within clinical settings.

Based on region, North America led the global market, accounting for 36.53% of the revenue in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of allergy-related health risks, strong reimbursement policies, and the presence of key industry players offering advanced diagnostic solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 11.43% from 2024 to 2030. Factors driving this growth include rising urbanization, increasing environmental pollution, changing dietary habits leading to new food allergies, and expanding access to healthcare services, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HYCOR Biomedical

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

AESKU.GROUP GmbH

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

DASIT Group SPA

R-Biopharm AG

bioMerieux

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Allergy Prevalence

3.2.1.2. Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques

3.2.1.3. Significant investments from government bodies

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited accessibility to advanced technologies

3.2.2.2. High Manufacturing Costs

3.3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Products and Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Products and Services Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products and Services Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Instruments

4.4.1.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Consumables

4.4.3. Services



Chapter 5. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Allergen Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Allergen Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Allergen Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Food

5.4.1.1. Food market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Dairy Products

5.4.1.3. Poultry Product

5.4.1.4. Tree Nuts

5.4.1.5. Peanuts

5.4.1.6. Shellfish

5.4.1.7. Wheat

5.4.1.8. Soys

5.4.1.9. Other Food Allergens

5.4.2. Inhaled

5.4.3. Other Allergens



Chapter 6. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Test Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. In Vivo Test

6.4.1.1. In Vivo Test market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1.2. Skin Prick Test

6.4.1.3. Intradermal Test

6.4.1.4. Patch Test

6.4.1.5. In vitro Test



Chapter 7. Allergy Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Research Institutions

7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.4. Others



Chapter 8. Allergy Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

