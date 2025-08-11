Creatd, Inc. Swings to $6.4M Positive Net Equity, $32M Turnaround in 18 Months, Sets Stage for Uplist to National Exchange

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, marking a dramatic $32 million improvement in shareholder equity since January 2024 and positioning the Company for a planned uplist to a national exchange.

Eighteen months ago, Creatd was operating from a position of negative $26 million in shareholder equity. As of June 30, 2025, that figure had swung to positive $6.4 million, and midway through Q3, net equity has already climbed to approximately $9 million.

“This is a full-blown reset of the company,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd. “What we’ve achieved with our balance sheet is groundbreaking for the micro-cap space and will stand as a benchmark for how emerging growth companies can be strategically reformed and scaled.”

Financial Highlights:

$32M Equity Turnaround: From -$26M to +$6.4M in 18 months; now nearing +$9M in mid-Q3.



Balance Sheet Strength: Dec. 2023: $2.2M in assets, $27M in liabilities. June 30: $18M in assets, $12.2M in liabilities.



Record Q2 Revenue: $1.5M in Q2 2025, up ~62% year-over-year.



Profitability Trend: Other income of +$1.7M vs. a $5.1M loss in Q2 2024.



Operational Efficiency: Technology-driven operations have reduced overhead, improved margins, and built a lean, profitable portfolio.



Strategic Transactions Driving Growth

Over the last 18 months, Creatd has completed targeted acquisitions, including Flyte, Inc. , a fast-growing private aviation platform, and a minority stake in PCG Advisory and its affiliated companies. These are revenue-producing businesses building long-term value, showcasing the Creatd teams’ ability to acquire, integrate, and scale businesses efficiently.

Regulatory Milestone & Path to Uplist

The Company has completed two years and two quarters of PCAOB-audited financial statements, bringing it current through Q2 2025. This achievement paves the way for Creatd to file its S-1 registration statement to become re-registered with the SEC, and to requalify for OTCQB trading.

“With $6.4 million of net equity, current audited financials, and a growing portfolio, we’ve cleared the hardest hurdles to uplisting,” Frommer added. “By the end of FY2025, my goal is to be well into the process of moving Creatd to a national exchange.”

Positioned for Expansion

“We are operating at nearly break-even, driven by efficiency gains from our strategic technology investments,” said Justin Maury, COO of Creatd. “We’ve reduced expenses while growing across all lines of business and built an adaptable structure ready to integrate more emerging growth companies. With the strength of our portfolio, we can accelerate our M&A strategy and expansion plans.”

With the turnaround complete, Creatd is now focused on scaling high-potential small-cap companies, leveraging its stronger balance sheet, expanded investor access, and disciplined growth model.

About Creatd, Inc

Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) is a publicly traded holding company focused on investing in and operating businesses across technology, media, consumer, and capital markets. The Company builds, acquires, and accelerates assets with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, supported by a shared infrastructure built for scalability and transparency.

