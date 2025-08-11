Tracy Meetre Named a 2025 Distinguished Woman in Logistics by Global Trade Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (“Sunset”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced that Tracy Meetre, chief commercial officer, has been named one of Global Trade Magazine’s 2025 Distinguished Women in Logistics. This recognition honors female leaders who are making exceptional contributions to the logistics and supply chain industry through innovation, mentorship, and visionary leadership.

Meetre’s inclusion on the 2025 winners list underscores her continued impact at Sunset Transportation and across the broader logistics industry. Known for her authentic, people-first leadership style, Meetre has transformed Sunset’s commercial strategy, expanded its national footprint, and helped cultivate a workplace culture centered on accountability, inclusion, and service excellence.

"Winning this award is an incredible validation of our collective dedication at Sunset Transportation and a testament to the power of leading with both heart and vision,” says Tracy Meetre, chief commercial officer at Sunset Transportation. “To be recognized among such accomplished women truly amplifies our mission to elevate the entire industry through culture, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our people and our clients."

With over 30 years in the industry, Tracy Meetre has consistently challenged the status quo, leading initiatives that modernized Sunset’s digital presence, tripled the size of its sales force, and secured some of the most significant customer partnerships in the company’s history. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping Sunset earn a top spot on Inbound Logistics’ 2025 Top 3PL list and in establishing internal programs that celebrate diversity and strengthen employee engagement.

Beyond her commercial achievements, Meetre is a strong advocate for equity and mentorship across the supply chain space. She leads Sunset’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, publishes company-wide accountability metrics, and serves on the boards of organizations such as The Women’s Safe House and the Young Supply Chain Professionals St. Louis Chapter.

“We are proud to see Tracy recognized by Global Trade Magazine,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation. “She exemplifies leadership with integrity, clarity, and heart. Her influence has been pivotal in shaping the future of Sunset and also the trajectory of our industry.”

Meetre’s latest accolade adds to her growing list of honors, including the 2024 Trailblazer Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. Her career continues to be a benchmark for excellence, resilience, and the power of leading with purpose.

For the full list of winners, visit Global Trade Magazine’s 2025 Distinguished Women in Logistics.

ABOUT SUNSET TRANSPORTATION

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico.

To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ec38a21-1823-484e-a258-e182c821f7a7