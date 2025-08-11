Digital Asset Lender Teller Launches Perpetual, No‑Liquidation Loans

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teller, a decentralized lending protocol, has announced the launch of a new borrowing and lending primitive that enables perpetual loans without liquidations. This update marks a major shift in how digital asset owners can access credit and earn yield, without the volatility risks that define traditional money markets. By removing price-based liquidation triggers, Teller allows users to maintain their positions through market swings instead of being forced to sell at the worst possible time.





Unlike standard lending markets that rely on real-time price feeds and automated liquidation thresholds, Teller allows users to borrow against digital assets without the threat of price-based liquidation. Instead of selling collateral when prices drop, Teller loans are structured around flexible, perpetual terms. Borrowers maintain access to capital as long as they meet periodic interest payments or rollover checkpoints. That means no forced selling and no liquidations triggered by price volatility, giving users greater peace of mind during unpredictable market conditions.

Borrowers can access liquidity against a wide range of digital assets, from large caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum to long-tail, community-driven tokens such as $SPX, $PEPE, and $DOGE, without having to sell their spot. Loans can be rolled over indefinitely by paying only the interest due at the time. If the collateral’s value remains stable, no additional collateral is required; the position is automatically refinanced via a flash-loan mechanism. If the value has dropped, users can simply top up the collateral to restore the minimum ratio—no need to repay the principal. This structure allows users to borrow with confidence, even during extreme volatility or short-term dips.

On the lending side, Teller offers single-sided exposure with compounding yield. Lenders deposit assets like Bitcoin or stablecoins (e.g., $USDC, $WBTC, or $cbBTC) into isolated lending pools and earn interest directly from borrower repayments. There’s no impermanent loss, no multi-asset exposure, and no need to manage paired positions. Risk is isolated and transparent, tied only to the collateral asset within each pool.

Backed by notable investors including Franklin Templeton, Blockchain Capital, and Toyota Ventures, Teller is currently supporting over $50 million in active borrowing volume. Average lending APYs range between 10–30%, reflecting a growing demand for a more predictable credit infrastructure.

The protocol is rapidly scaling, fueled by retail interest in compounding yield and access to flexible, liquidation-free credit. While already deployed on Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum, Teller plans to expand in 2025 to new blockchains including Katana, Hyperliquid, and Binance. This will further scale its reach across emerging onchain ecosystems. Additionally, the protocol has announced an integration with Coinbase’s new social wallet, Base App, a WeChat-style onchain interface. The integration unlocks access for over 70 million users, extending Teller’s no-liquidation lending model to a broader audience of digital asset holders.

To learn more about how Teller is reshaping credit markets, visit https://app.teller.org.

Teller is a decentralized lending platform redefining credit markets. Its no-liquidation, perpetual loans and single exposure lending pools allow users to unlock liquidity and earn yield without the exposure to traditional market risks.

Website: teller.org