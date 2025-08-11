Watchfinder & Co. Appoints Renowned Red Carpet Stylist Ilaria Urbinati as Its Stylist in Residence with Launch of the Style Edit

• Pre-owned luxury watch specialist, Watchfinder & Co. has appointed red carpet stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, as its very first Stylist in Residence

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfinder & Co., the pre-owned watch specialist, is delighted to announce renowned red carpet stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, as its first Stylist in Residence. As part of her new role, Urbinati has launched The Style Edit by Ilaria Urbinati available to explore and buy in store and online at Watchfinder & Co. from today.

The edit, which Ilaria developed by drawing from her extensive red carpet stylist experience, consists of highly sought-after pre-owned timepieces that reflect the latest and emerging fashion trends, as well as watches that boast truly timeless style.

This capsule marks Watchfinder & Co.’s first collaboration of its kind - blending fashion, personal expression, and craftsmanship into a collection shaped by one of Hollywood’s most influential stylists. Made up of five core aesthetic categories – slim and chic, preppy sports watches, 80’s power era, bold colours and action hero watches - the edit is born from Urbinati’s distinct, classic aesthetic and her clientele’s diverse style preferences.

As a renowned stylist, Urbinati brings deep fashion expertise and a unique lens on luxury styling to Watchfinder & Co., she will also continue to refresh and evolve the selection throughout the year - offering an ever-relevant reflection of seasonal style and cultural trends.

In addition to the edit, Ilaria will be creating ongoing editorial and social content for Watchfinder & Co., including in-depth guides, trend-led styling advice, and personal insights into how to pair watches with different looks and occasions. Whether it's how to wear a bold chronograph with tailoring, or pairing vintage pieces with casual everyday fits, her guidance is designed to inspire and empower customers to see their watch as a key part of their personal style.

Talking about her new edit, Ilaria Urbinati says: “In curating this edit, I wanted the selection to reflect the breadth and individuality of my clients’. When styling, I’m particularly drawn right now to slimmer watches with that elegant vintage feel - they look amazing under a shirt cuff. At the other end of the spectrum, I love a bulky, rugged timepiece like something Arnold Schwarzenegger would wear in the jungle, full of wrist presence and attitude - if you want a statement accessory, you can’t go wrong with a large watch!

“My clients are watch lovers, each with their own style, their own story. This edit is all about that individuality, no two clients are the same, and neither are the watches.”

Ilaria Urbinati is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stylists, known for defining the red carpet looks of stars like Dwayne Johnson, Rami Malek, Ryan Reynolds, Barry Keoghan and Chris Evans. Her signature? A sharp eye for detail, expert tailoring, and an instinct for what turns heads, on and off the red carpet. Now, both watch enthusiasts and inspiring fashionistas have the chance to accessorise like an A-Lister thanks to the collaboration between Urbinati and Watchfinder & Co.

Not only known for having a great eye for style, Ilaria’s success in Hollywood can also be attributed to her talent for maintaining individual expression in her clients' looks. It is this skillset that made Urbinati a natural fit for Watchfinder & Co., who sell an extensive range of pre-owned luxury timepieces to suit individual tastes and styles, all available to be purchased from a trusted, and authenticated source.

Commenting on her new role, Ilaria Urbinati, says: “I am delighted to have my own edit with Watchfinder & Co. as their very first Stylist in Residence. As a stylist, I’m always chasing accessories that tell a story - the kind of item that’s hard to find, that’s not on every wrist. That’s what I love about pre-owned watches; you get access to rare, timeless designs, sometimes limited-edition or with a vintage feel that offer more character and individuality – something that can really make your look standout. That’s the joy of pre-owned: it’s not just about what’s new, but about what’s special.

“One of the first things I ever learned about buying pre-owned watches was, always use a trusted source. That’s why I’ve partnered with Watchfinder & Co. who has earned that trust, not just with their quality and diversity, but with how meticulous they are when it comes to authentication. They are a great platform for people to explore and discover watches they might not find anywhere else, and I hope my edit helps inspire some new looks!”

Arjen van de Vall, CEO of Watchfinder & Co., added: “Our customers are wonderfully diverse, each with their own unique tastes, styles, and priorities. Welcoming Ilaria to our team of experts is an exciting step forward - her ability to shape identity through fashion makes her the perfect addition to the Watchfinder offering...

“The Style Edit by Ilaria Urbinati captures the spirit of what makes pre-owned so exciting, individuality, craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. We’re thrilled to bring Ilaria on-board as our first ever Stylist in Residence and offer our customers a collection that brings together her red-carpet sensibility with our passion for extraordinary watches.”

Notes to Editor:

Watchfinder & Co.: Founded in 2002 Watchfinder & Co. is the premier resource from which to buy, sell and part-exchange pre-owned luxury watches. From bestsellers, through to vintage and limited-edition pieces, Watchfinder offers thousands of watches from more than 70 luxury brands, all available online and via their network of boutiques and showrooms. With quality and dependability at the heart of their business; all watches are meticulously inspected, authenticated through a 60-step process, and prepared by a team of expert watchmakers in Europe’s largest independent service centers - accredited by 19 of the world’s leading watch manufacturers. Every watch comes with a 24-month Watchfinder warranty. For over 21 years Watchfinder has delivered knowledge and service that meets the very highest standards. For more information, visit www.watchfinder.com or take a look at Watchfinder’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/watchfinder – the largest watch review channel on the platform.

About Ilaria Urbinati: Ilaria Urbinati is an Italian-born, Parisian-raised fashion stylist residing in Los Angeles. She began her career as a buyer for high-end boutiques and is credited as the first to bring many top European designers to the west coast. Her store, Confederacy, is where she collaborated on a line of tailored suits prominently worn by Ryan Gosling’s character in Crazy, Stupid, Love, which sold out almost immediately. She has partnered with Porsche, Walmart, and David Yurman and created capsule collections for Eddie Bauer, Montblanc, Percival, London Sock Company, and many more. Her celebrity clients include Donald Glover, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Adam Brody, Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek, Chris Evans and Barry Keoghan, to name a few. Her ability to consistently land her red-carpet clients on every best-dressed list led to her being a fixture on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Most Powerful Stylists” feature, including one alongside her client, Dwayne Johnson, for the “Most Influential Stylists of The Decade” issue.

