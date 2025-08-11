Managed Healthcare Executive® announces 2025 PBMI Innovators Award winners

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Healthcare Executive® is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 PBMI Innovators Award. These six distinguished leaders have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to advancing pharmacy benefit management and improving patient outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

This year’s winners represent a diverse range of organizations and roles, each demonstrating forward-thinking approaches to cost management, clinical innovation and healthcare access.

2025 PBMI Innovators Award Winners:

Brian Anderson, MBA , principal and consulting actuary, Milliman

, principal and consulting actuary, Milliman David Blair , chief executive officer, LucyRx

, chief executive officer, LucyRx Nathan Downhour, Pharm.D. , senior vice president, Health Care Services, Prime Therapeutics

, senior vice president, Health Care Services, Prime Therapeutics Sharon Faust, Pharm.D., MBA , senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Navitus Health Solutions

, senior vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Navitus Health Solutions Joshua Fredell, Pharm.D. , senior vice president, PBM, payer and life science solutions, CVS Caremark

, senior vice president, PBM, payer and life science solutions, CVS Caremark Kasey Raetz, Pharm.D., vice president of product and pharma contracting and strategy, Express Scripts

Full profiles of the award winners and the innovations that earned them this distinction are now available on Managed Healthcare Executive’s website.

Read more about the winners here.

