Trends Shaping the Bottled Water Market in South Africa 2025-2029 - Growth Drivers & Challenges with Projections by Product, Distribution Channel and Packaging

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water Market in South Africa 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bottled water market in South Africa is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 152.6 million from 2024 to 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during this period. Detailed insights are presented in a comprehensive report that covers market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides an up-to-the-minute analysis of the current market environment, highlighting the latest trends and pivotal drivers. Key factors fueling the market include the rising consumption of bottled water among urban dwellers, growing health awareness among consumers, and increasing concerns regarding tap water quality.

Key trends driving market growth include innovations in packaging, increased demand for functional and flavored water, and the rising popularity of premium and luxury bottled water brands. These factors are expected to generate substantial market demand shortly.

The study integrates primary and secondary research inputs from vital industry participants to deliver a comprehensive market analysis. It encompasses extensive market size data, segmentation with regional insights, and a vendor landscape, alongside an examination of key industry players. The report is enriched with historical data and future projections.

The bottled water market in South Africa is segmented as follows:

By Product:

  • Still drinking water
  • Sparkling water
  • Bottled spring water

By Distribution Channel:

  • Off-trade
  • On-trade

By Packaging:

  • Plastic bottles
  • Glass bottles
  • Others

The report on the bottled water market in South Africa addresses the following areas:

  • Market sizing
  • Market forecast
  • Industry analysis

Comprehensive vendor analysis provides clients with strategic insights to enhance their market position. The report scrutinizes leading vendors such as Africqua Pty Ltd., All Aqua International Pty Ltd., Aqua.v, Aquabella, Aquafina, Arctic Amanzi, and other notable players. It delves into forthcoming trends and challenges likely to shape market growth, aiding companies in optimizing upcoming growth opportunities.

This publication presents a detailed overview of the market through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters like profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. The data is reliable, stemming from thorough primary and secondary research, offering a complete competitive landscape and a meticulous vendor selection methodology. Utilizing qualitative and quantitative research, the report forecasts precise market growth.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Analysis
  3. Market Landscape
  4. Market Sizing
  5. Historic Market Size
  6. Qualitative Analysis
  7. Five Forces Analysis
    1. Five forces summary
    2. Bargaining power of buyers
    3. Bargaining power of suppliers
    4. Threat of new entrants
    5. Threat of substitutes
    6. Threat of rivalry
    7. Market condition
    8. Market Segmentation by Product
    9. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
    10. Market Segmentation by Packaging
    11. Customer Landscape
    12. Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
    13. Competitive Landscape
    14. Competitive Analysis
    15. Appendix

      16. A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

      • Africqua Pty. Ltd.
      • All Aqua International Pty. Ltd.
      • Aqua.v
      • Aquabella
      • Aquafina
      • Arctic Amanzi
      • BeneWater
      • Cedarberg Aqua
      • CLOVER SA Pty. Ltd.
      • EKHAMANZI SPRINGS Pty. Ltd.
      • La Vie De Luc
      • Mountain Falls Mineral Water
      • Nestle SA
      • Normandien Farms Pty. Ltd.
      • Origin Water
      • Patriot Brands
      • The Coca Cola Co.
      • Tsitsikamma
      • Twizza
      • Verve Water

      For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1x6wht

