Warrior Logistics Sets a New Standard for Open Deck Freight in Industrial Shipping

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Logistics (“Warrior”), a Texas-based freight brokerage and logistics solutions provider, is establishing itself as a national leader in open deck freight, setting a new standard for flatbed transportation across North America. Committed to excellence, Warrior delivers more than just freight, they deliver trust, specialization, and scalable performance in the movement of metals, building materials, and other complex industrial commodities.

At a time when many providers are taking a generalized approach to logistics, Warrior Logistics has intentionally positioned itself as a specialized partner in flatbed and open deck transportation. By concentrating on a defined set of industries and regions, Warrior ensures that every shipment benefits from experienced operators, precise execution, and rigorous standards that mitigate risk and elevate performance. This specialization allows for better compliance and drivers who understand not just the freight but the business behind it.

"Warrior Logistics goes beyond simply moving industrial freight, we establish enduring partnerships, cultivate trust, and consistently follow through on our commitments. This kind of dedication sets the benchmark for excellence in open deck shipping,” says Malinda McFarlane, CMO and co-founder of Warrior Logistics. "While many companies are becoming generalized, Warrior Logistics remains laser-focused on its core strengths. This specialized approach has made Warrior Logistics' model both adaptable and sustainable in an evolving market."

Warrior Logistics' model has proven to be resilient amidst increasing disruption in the freight market, especially in the open deck freight market. The company's metro-based network design, paired with consistent operational data, offers predictive insight into capacity trends and external market pressures.

This allows Warrior to forecast demand shifts, identify risks early, and assist customers in proactive planning rather than reactive scrambling. As a result, shippers can navigate uncertainty, control costs, maintain compliance, and scale effectively without compromising reliability or performance.

Warrior Logistics continues to raise the bar in industrial shipping by combining asset reliability with brokerage flexibility, regional specialization with national reach, and operational discipline with customer-first values. The team understands the critical nature of open deck freight and it shows in every load moved, every relationship built, and every mile driven. Warrior Logistics doesn’t just haul freight. It builds partnerships, earns trust, and delivers on promises in the lanes and markets that matter most.

