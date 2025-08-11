Novacyt SA (ALNOV) - Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novacyt SA (ALNOV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Novacyt SA (Novacyt) stands at the forefront of medical diagnostics, specializing in the development and marketing of in vitro and molecular diagnostic products across microbiology, hematology, and serology. Renowned for their cutting-edge genesig q16 and q32 real-time PCR instruments and the MyGo qPCR instrument, Novacyt markets its innovative products under the well-recognized brands MyGo and genesig. The company emphasizes critical clinical areas, addressing diseases like respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses, insect-borne diseases, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), nosocomial infections, tropical fevers, and hepatitis viruses.
Headquartered in Velizy Villacoublay, Ile-de-France, France, with operational links in France and the United Kingdom, Novacyt collaborates with healthcare professionals and governments, and serves individuals globally. This digital press release offers a vibrant insight into the company's pipeline products portfolio, presenting valuable data and actionable intelligence. Empower your strategic decision-making with detailed analysis of Novacyt's major products and brands.
Key Topics Covered:
- Novacyt SA Company Overview
- Novacyt SA Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Novacyt SA Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Novacyt SA Pipeline Products Overview
- Diagnostic Assays
- Diagnostic Assay - Aspergillus
- Diagnostic Assay - Pneumocystis
- Genesig Tests
- Genesig - Cytomegalovirus Test
- Genesig Kit - Human Papillomavirus 14
- Genesig q24
- COVID-19 Tests
- LAMP COVID-19 Test
- Next Generation Lateral Flow Test - COVID-19
- PathFlow Tests
- PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Pro
- PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test
- PathFlow SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test
- PathFlow SARS-CoV-2 SMART IgG Test
- Other Products
- Direct-To-PCR Extraction Device
- Multiplex Test - Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Onconostica
- PROmate SARS-CoV-2 E484K Test
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Assay
- Two-Gene Target PROmate Test
- Novacyt SA - Key Competitors
- Novacyt SA - Key Employees
- Novacyt SA - Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Other Locations & Subsidiaries
- Recent Developments
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Analyst
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS
- AgCom biotech S.A.R.L.
- Stilla Technologies SAS
- Eurobio Scientific SA
- Mauna Kea Technologies SAS
- Zimmer Biomet Robotics
- Biosynex SA
