Hivello Aggregates Theta Network to Boost User Earnings





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has integrated its 11th DePIN network, Theta Network, a leading decentralized infrastructure for video, AI, and entertainment. This collaboration is designed to directly boost user earnings while strategically strengthening the reach and expansion of the DePIN ecosystem.

Hivello's decision to integrate the Theta Network is driven by a core objective: to provide new earning opportunities for the Hivello user base. This integration allows users to seamlessly monetize their idle GPU and CPU resources by connecting to the Theta Network, thereby expanding the earning potential available on the Hivello platform. By adding Theta, Hivello helps its community simplify access and participation in the DePIN space, reinforcing its position as a central hub for decentralized physical infrastructure networks.



This integration is a direct reflection of Hivello’s ongoing efforts to make decentralized technology both simple and rewarding. By making it straightforward for anyone to contribute to decentralized physical infrastructure networks, Hivello not only accelerates the broader adoption of DePINs but also empowers users with tangible earnings from resources they already own.

Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello said: “Integrating Theta Network is an exciting step in our journey to build the most comprehensive aggregator of DePIN. This partnership not only provides our users with new, high-demand earning opportunities but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the growth and stability of key players in the decentralized space. We're proud to welcome Theta as our 11th network.”

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

