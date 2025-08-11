Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) - Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Co-Diagnostics Inc., headquartered in Sandy, Utah, is a molecular diagnostics leader specializing in innovative diagnostic testing solutions. Its product portfolio includes advanced real-time PCR kits designed for detecting bacteria and viruses in various sectors, such as human health, animal health, and food safety. The company's cutting-edge technologies feature Co-Dx, a suite of DNA-based PCR diagnostic products, and Adaptivex, a solution addressing the challenges of unexpected mutations. These technologies are integral to both next-generation mobile point-of-care diagnostic devices and commercially available systems.
This report on Co-Diagnostics offers invaluable insights into the company's extensive portfolio of pipeline products, empowering you with the data and intelligence needed to make informed strategic decisions. This analysis not only details the company's major products and brands but also provides a clear understanding of its competitive landscape.
Report Scope:
- Includes a detailed company profile featuring business description, key facts, major products and services, competitors, key employees, locations, subsidiaries, and recent developments.
- Offers an in-depth analysis of Co-Diagnostics' pipeline products, categorized by equipment type, indication, development stage, and trial status.
- Covers comprehensive details on each pipeline product, including territory, development stage, device class, regulatory path, indications, applications, and estimated launch dates.
- Provides technical specifications and functions of products in development with a focus on ongoing clinical trials, including information on trial specifics such as name, objective, sponsor, design, status, phase, and estimated timelines.
Key Topics Covered:
- Co-Diagnostics Inc Company Overview
- Co-Diagnostics Inc Company Snapshot
- Co-Diagnostics Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Co-Diagnostics Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Facts
- Co-Diagnostics Inc - Major Products and Services
- Co-Diagnostics Inc Pipeline Products
- Co-Dx PCR Home
- HPV
- Tuberculosis
- Upper Respiratory Panel
- Co-Dx PCR Pro
- COVID-19 Home Test Kit
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Test Kit
- Strep A
- Tuberculosis Test Kit
- Upper Respiratory Multiplex Panel Test Kit
- Co-Dx Test
- Gonorrhoea/Chlamydia
- Companion Diagnostic Test
- Cancer
- Diagnostic Tests
- COVID-19 Test
- Auto-immune Disorder
- Blood Bank Multiplex Test
- Drug Resistant Tuberculosis
- Genetic Disorder
- Health Care-associated Infection
- Heart Disease
- Infectious Disease
- STD Panel
- Women's Health
- EIKON PCR
- HCV RNA Real-time PCR Kit
- HIV RNA Real-time PCR Kit
- LightPCR
- Liquid Biopsy Test - Cancer Screening
- Logix Smart
- ABC Test
- SARS-CoV-2 (Genes RdRp/E) Test Kit
- SARS-CoV-2 DS Test Kit
- Molecular Diagnostic Kit - Dengue
- PCR Diagnostic Test - Monkeypox Virus
- YourTest PCR Device
- Co-Dx PCR Home
- Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Competitors
- Key Employees
- Co-Diagnostics Inc - Key Employees
- Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Other Locations & Subsidiaries
- Joint Venture
- Recent Developments
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Analyst
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- OncoCyte Corp
- AmericanBio Inc
- Advanced Peptides Inc
- Accugenomics Inc
