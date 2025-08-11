[Latest] Global Email Encryption Market Size/Share Worth USD 31.1 Billion by 2034 at a 22.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Email Encryption Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Government and Defense, IT, Energy), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Email Encryption Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31.1 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Email Encryption Market Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, email encryption is the technique of coding or jumbling the contents of an email message such that only the intended recipient may access it. Protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the message is the aim, especially since it is being transmitted over perhaps dangerous networks like the internet.

The rising frequency of email data breaches and cyber threats, strict regulatory compliance rules, development of cloud-based services and remote work, increasing awareness and adoption of advanced encryption technologies, proliferation of mobile devices and BYOD policies, and others drive the email encryption industry.

Email Encryption Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Proliferation of mobile devices and BYOD policies

Growing use of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) rules are main elements propelling the email encryption business forward. As so many workers access business email systems especially on personal devices under BYOD policies by laptops, cellphones, and tablets, the prospective attack surface for cybercrime has expanded.

Email encryption becomes vitally essential for safe transmission of private information over unsecured or public networks. Moreover, endpoint security cannot be harmonized since BYOD scenarios build diverse device ecosystems. Without decryption keys, encryption locks email data, making it inaccessible even in circumstances of missing or corrupted equipment.

Growing number of cyberthreats

Rising email encryption is a result of growing cyberthreats, including ransomware, phishing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. Approaching security of communication channels proactively becomes even more crucial. Since email encryption maintains the integrity and privacy of communication, it is a required line of security against evolving risks.

Furthermore, the industry is gaining importance due to the increasing need for strong encryption solutions that arises from hackers taking advantage of weaknesses. To reduce the likelihood of cyber vulnerabilities, top companies are also introducing cutting-edge technologies by means of mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Leading cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint, Inc. announced in December 2023, for instance, that it had successfully acquired Tessian, a trailblazer in the use of modern artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically identify and defend against both accidental data loss and developing email threats.

This acquisition will provide businesses the most all-encompassing defense against human layer vulnerabilities using whichever deployment strategy they decide upon.

Interoperability issues

Compatibility issues may arise from multiple email encryption technologies’ lack of standardization, particularly when different organizations utilize different systems. Since recipients using various email clients or systems might not be able to correctly decrypt or access encrypted emails, this might impede smooth communication and collaboration.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 31.1 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Organization Size, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Email Encryption market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Email Encryption market forward?

What are the Email Encryption Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Email Encryption Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Email Encryption market sample report and company profiles?

Email Encryption Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the Email Encryption market. The rise of the North American geographic sector is driven by the substantial presence of technology providers and the rising number of contaminated email cases. To remain competitive in the regional and global market, the competitors in this area are concentrating on forming alliances, acquiring businesses, and providing creative solutions.

However, the Asia Pacific is projected to capture the significant market share in 2024. This is due to the rapid digital transformation. Moreover, the increasing cybersecurity threats drive the industry expansion.

Browse the full “Email Encryption Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Government and Defense, IT, Energy), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/email-encryption-market/

Email Encryption Market Recent Development

In May 2023, CipherMail announced a new point release of its email encryption gateway, version 5.5.3, and Webmail Messenger 4.5.3.





List of the prominent players in the Email Encryption Market:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Egress Software Technologies Ltd.

Entrust Corp.

Fortinet Inc.

Jussystemer AS

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Mimecast Ltd.

Musarubra US LLC

OpenText Corp.

Proofpoint Inc.

SAP SE

Others

The Email Encryption Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User

BFSI

Telecommunication

Healthcare And Pharmaceutical

Government and Defense

IT

Energy

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

