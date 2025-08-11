Award-Winning Chef Tory McPhail Joins City Grocery Restaurant Group as Corporate Executive Chef in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Grocery Restaurant Group , the network of restaurants created by award-winning chef and author John Currence, today announced a monumental new hiring in acclaimed chef Tory McPhail being named Corporate Executive Chef for all of the group’s Oxford restaurants and as Partner in future growth of Bouré, the New Orleans-themed, family dining outlet founded in 2002. McPhail, the 2013 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef South, will initially oversee the famed City Grocery, Snackbar, Bouré and Big Bad Breakfast, while the group scouts for a second location for Bouré. The highly renowned chef - who was the longest tenured executive chef at the iconic Commander’s Palace in New Orleans - will work directly with his fellow James Beard Award winner (John Currence) to provide creative input and training to all of the Oxford restaurants.

“I’ve known Tory for a long time and have always admired his work, work-ethic, creativity, character and ability to build teams, and have always wanted to find a way to work together,” said John Currence, Founder of City Grocery Restaurant Group. “Having a chef of his caliber come on board with us is an honor and genuinely exciting for me when I think of what he can bring to our staff, our restaurants and the Oxford community. As a friend, peer and now partner, I hold Tory in the highest regard and can’t wait to see the impact he has across all of the CGRC restaurants here in Oxford. I have always loved calling Tory a friend, but could not be more excited or proud to have him as a partner as well.”

Tory McPhail, originally from the Pacific Northwest, rose to prominence as executive chef at Commander's Palace, where he worked for 19 years, making him the longest-serving chef in the restaurant's famed history, following in the footsteps of culinary legends Paul Prudhomme, Emeril Lagasse and Jamie Shannon. Upon leaving Commander’s Palace he made numerous television appearances and hosted his own show "Off the Menu" on Turner South Network. Most recently, he worked as Executive Chef and Culinary Director for restaurants in Bozeman, Montana, continuing his commitment to showcasing local ingredients and regional cuisine.

“This is an opportunity that I am so excited for to both work with an amazing chef and friend in John Currence, but also to help shape the future of Oxford culinary scene which I have fallen in love with time and again each time I visit,” said Tory McPhail, Corporate Executive Chef for City Grocery Restaurant Group. “What Currence and the rest of the team in Oxford have built is iconic to the south, and I’m honored to be given the opportunity to steward in the next chapter for these great and beloved restaurants, which have continuously raised the bar for what southern cuisine can be.”

In addition to his role overseeing the City Grocery Restaurant Group, McPhail will also become a partner in Bouré. Currence’s full-service family focused concept rooted in the food of New Orleans where Currence and partner, Stefano Capomazza grew up. “Bouré has consistently been a powerhouse of a restaurant in Oxford and we have always felt that with the right leadership, it was ripe for expansion into another market,” said Stefano Capomazza, Partner at Bouré. “Under Tory’s supervision, we feel we can quickly get it to the point where we are ready to jump off into a second location with something that will really grab people’s attention! We feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to get him aboard.”

About City Grocery Restaurant Group:

Founded by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, The City Grocery Restaurant Group has seen several big openings since its flagship City Grocery opened in the spring of 1992. Currently those restaurants include Bouré, Big Bad Breakfast and Snackbar. Each restaurant features a unique menu with an emphasis on hometown service. Our motto continues to be: “Treat locals like rockstars, and rockstars like locals.” More information about all City Grocery Restaurant Group locations can be found at: https://citygroceryonline.com/ .