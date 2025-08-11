Smoothly Load Low-Slung Cars onto Autostacker Parking Lifts with New Ramps

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Autostacker by BendPak 48-inch extended approach ramps make it easy to drive sports cars, exotics, lowriders and other low-slung vehicles onto Autostacker space-saving parking lifts without fear of scraping or bottoming-out.

Autostacker is the fully collapsible lift that doubles parking capacity in residential and commercial applications. The patented Autostacker design eliminates the bulky side posts and beams of traditional vehicle parking lifts, enabling it to fit in a normal parking space. Its compact size also allows installation of multiple Autostacker lifts side by side. To further streamline installation, up to 14 lifts can be connected to a single high-speed master power unit.

Autostacker’s parking platform inclines gently from the loading ramp to the wheel trough, making loading of most vehicles smooth, safe and worry-free. But vehicles with minimal ground clearance benefit from a little more help. That’s where the new Autostacker aluminum car lift ramps come in.

“Whether you're a car dealer or a car collector, the new 48-inch extended approach ramps make loading low-slung vehicles onto Autostacker lifts hassle-free,” said Sean Price, director of product development. “With their rugged construction and gentler incline, these ramps are an essential upgrade for anyone looking to park a wider range of vehicles with confidence. They prevent undercarriage damage and provide increased tire grip when loading.”

The 18-inch-wide ramps are compatible with most tire sizes. They feature a non-slip textured surface to enhance traction, even in slick conditions. The new ramps attach securely to Autostacker's existing ramp system for seamless integration without modifications. The ramps are constructed of high-strength, lightweight aluminum for exceptional durability without excess weight.

When not in use, the ramps can be easily removed or repositioned, making them an ideal accessory for garages, professional shops, and performance car enthusiasts who require both convenience and vehicle safety.

Autostacker 48-inch extended approach ramps are an optional accessory available for use with an Autostacker lift. For more information, visit www.autostacker.com/ramps.

About Autostacker

Autostacker, a division of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak® Inc., offers patented, compact parking lift systems to double parking space capacity in home garages or commercial parking applications. Learn more at Autostacker.com.

