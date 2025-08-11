QuisLex Global Head of Strategic Services Brian Corbin Named 2025 vLex Fastcase 50 Honoree for Legal Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, is proud to announce that Brian Corbin, global head of strategic services and leader of the newly launched QuisLex Advisory, has been named a 2025 vLex Fastcase 50 honoree. The recognition celebrates Corbin’s exceptional leadership and impact in driving legal innovation and transformation as well as his pivotal role in advancing QuisLex’s strategic initiatives.

Presented annually, the vLex Fastcase 50 acknowledges the most courageous innovators, visionaries, and leaders in the legal field. Now in its 14th year, the prestigious list honors individuals from all corners of the legal ecosystem including legal technologists, law firm leaders, scholars, and in-house counsel whose work is shaping and redefining how legal services are delivered.

Corbin is regarded for his transformative approach to leveraging technology and cultivating best practices in managed legal services. As the leader of QuisLex Advisory, he spearheads the development and execution of cutting-edge strategies that enable law departments and firms to enhance their value and accelerate positive change by addressing complex legal and operational challenges through innovative strategy, process design, technology adoption, and data-driven solutions.

“Brian exemplifies the forward-thinking leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence that are at the heart of our mission,” says Sirisha Gummaregula, CEO of QuisLex. “His recognition as a Fastcase 50 honoree is a testament to his vision, creativity, and the significant impact he has made, especially with the launch of QuisLex Advisory. We are thrilled to see Brian and the work of QuisLex Advisory recognized by vLex and the broader legal industry.”

Throughout his more than 20-year career, Corbin has collaborated with leading global organizations to introduce innovative frameworks in legal operations, information governance, and technology adoption. Corbin serves on the Global Advisory Council of the EDRM and was selected to participate as an LDI Architect with Legal Data Intelligence, a consortium of industry leaders focused on helping legal teams bring more value to their organizations through the power of data analysis. He regularly participates as an expert on panel discussions for organizations and events and has been published by leading legal industry outlets.

The Fastcase 50 program, powered by vLex and Fastcase, recognizes honorees through nominations submitted by peers and legal professionals worldwide. The 2025 class celebrates changemakers whose creative problem-solving and bold ideas are shaping the future of legal practice.

“It’s an honor to be included among such a remarkable group of legal innovators,” says Corbin. “This recognition reflects not just my own work, but the collective commitment of the QuisLex team, our clients, and the new QuisLex Advisory in helping organizations achieve lasting, positive change.”

To view the complete list of 2025 vLex Fastcase 50 honorees and learn more about the award, read the full announcement here.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed review, contract lifecycle management, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, data breach, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians, and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 NewLaw Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider, and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

