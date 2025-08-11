INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (“CTO Realty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTO). The lawsuit alleges that: (i) CTO's dividends were less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its Adjusted Funds from Operations and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; and (iii) accordingly, CTO's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you purchased shares of CTO Realty between February 18, 2021 and June 24, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cto-realty/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 7, 2025.

