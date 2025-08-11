Press release - Paris, August 11th, 2025

Proceedings in relation to the transfer of 15.5% of the share capital of SMCP

Return of the shares to European Topsoho and clarification of shareholding situation

SMCP has been informed that, following the decision of the Singapore High Court on July 4th, 2025, the 15.5% stake of SMCP which had been transferred in 2021 to Dynamic Treasure Group has been returned to European Topsoho S.à r.l. (ETS) on August 11th, 2025. ETS was placed under bankruptcy proceedings in February 2023 and is currently managed by a curator under the supervision of the Luxembourg court.

The return of the shares clarifies SMCP shareholding situation. The Group remains focused on executing its profitable growth strategy, leveraging on the desirability of its brands, its operational agility, and ongoing efforts in cost management.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro. Maje. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 55 countries. the Group led by Isabelle Guichot as CEO, comprises a network of over 1.600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris. in 1984 and 1998 respectively. and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A. ISIN Code FR0013214145. ticker: SMCP).

