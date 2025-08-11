Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Texas-Style Barbecue to Post Falls, ID with Week-Long Grand Opening Specials

Post Falls, ID, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Idaho just got a whole lot smokier. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has officially opened its doors at 306 North Spokane Street, Post Falls, ID 83854, bringing slow-smoked Texas barbecue and Southern hospitality to the heart of Post Falls.

To celebrate, Dickey’s is serving up grand opening deals all week long from Monday, August 11 through Thursday, August 14:

$5 Any Classic Sandwich – including favorites like Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, and Pit-Smoked Chicken – each slow-smoked on-site daily with hickory wood for up to 14 hours.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dickey’s legendary Texas-style barbecue to Post Falls,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “North Idaho has an incredible food scene, and we’re proud to add our slow-smoked barbecue and family-friendly dining experience to the mix. Our goal is simple – to serve great barbecue with genuine hospitality.”

The new Post Falls location is owned and operated by local franchisee Chris Perkins, who is passionate about sharing authentic Texas barbecue with his community.

“Post Falls is a close-knit, growing community, and I wanted to bring something special here,” said Perkins. “Dickey’s has been perfecting the art of barbecue for over 80 years, and I’m excited to share that tradition with my friends, family, and neighbors.”

Founded in 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has grown from a single location in Dallas, Texas, to the largest barbecue chain in the world. The brand is known for its hickory-smoked meats, classic Southern sides, and commitment to quality.

“We’re always proud to welcome new owners like Chris into the Dickey’s family,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Post Falls is the perfect place for our next chapter in Idaho, and we know this location will quickly become a local favorite.”

The new Post Falls Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers dine-in, carryout, and online ordering at www.dickeys.com, as well as delivery through the Dickey’s app. Catering options are also available for events of all sizes.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

