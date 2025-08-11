Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 4 August 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 48.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 28 August 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025.

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619