Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 4 August 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 48.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 28 August 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


