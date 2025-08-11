Esteworld Opens First UK Representative Office in London’s Covent Garden





Photo: Esteworld Opens Its First Representative Office in the UK in London

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkish aesthetic healthcare group Esteworld has strengthened its presence in the UK market with the opening of a new representative office in Covent Garden, one of London’s most prestigious districts. The launch event was hosted by Dr. Burak Tuncer, CEO and Medical Director of Esteworld , and attended by Zeynep Sezen, Commercial Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in London, along with prominent influencers, artists, architects, and healthcare professionals.

Founded in 1994, Esteworld offers a wide range of services including plastic surgery, hair transplantation, dental aesthetics, and medical treatments. Over the past three decades, the company has welcomed patients from around the world to its state-of-the-art clinics in Istanbul. In the last 20 years alone, thousands of patients from the UK have chosen Esteworld for their aesthetic procedures.





Photo: Esteworld CEO and Medical Director Dr. Burak Tuncer

Dr. Tuncer highlighted the importance of the UK market for the group:

“For many years, we have been serving patients from the UK in our Istanbul clinics. During this time, we have built a strong relationship of trust and satisfaction. Now is the time to strengthen that bond locally.”

The new office is located in a historic building dating back to 1648, on West Street in Covent Garden, next to the famous St. Martin’s Theatre. The four-storey property combines architectural charm with a prime location. Guests at the opening included businesswoman Songül Başar, architect Başak Kaval, Dr. Sevda Kara, Suzan Mokree, Özgen Özgenc, Feyza Tuncer, and Esteworld’s London Director Aygül Peker.





Photo: A group photo with guests attending the opening event

The representative office will not only provide consultation services but also aim to strengthen post-operative communication with patients, ensuring continuity of care. Social media influencers and former UK patients who attended the event shared their positive experiences and expressed their trust in the Esteworld brand.





Photo: Esteworld Opens Its First Representative Office in the UK in London

The opening took place on one of the warmest days of the year in London, with guests enjoying refreshments and live music in a relaxed atmosphere.

About Esteworld





Photo: Esteworld – New Representative Office in Covent Garden

Founded in 1994, Esteworld is a leading aesthetic healthcare group specializing in hair transplant in Turkey , as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery, dental aesthetics, and non-surgical medical treatments. With state-of-the-art facilities in Istanbul and a strong commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care, Esteworld welcomes thousands of patients from around the world each year.

Media Contact:

FL PR and Communications

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

Mail: info@esteworldturkey.com

Web: https://esteworldturkey.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e23fd09d-abc2-49e2-966e-f02893577d3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7395fac-7a52-471a-96dc-9f502b4bf1db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fee0ea54-1d44-48cf-a61d-adb7f44bbd31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48d3a9fd-ae03-45fc-85b4-9d5f1cbfa2ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d0124a-7a60-486c-900e-5c3cc601361d