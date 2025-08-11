Wizeline Unveils Marketing ^ AI™

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global AI-native product engineering company, today announced the launch of Marketing ^ AI TM (Marketing ‘to the power of’ AI ), a new offering designed to empower content-intensive organizations to modernize how they market, communicate, and connect with clients. This innovative solution moves beyond traditional manual processes, ushering in an era of AI-powered, agent-driven marketing and automated content operations with vertical specialization.

Wizeline's Marketing ^ AI is specifically engineered for organizations managing escalating content demands, responding to rapidly evolving customer expectations, and navigating complex regulatory environments. In a sector where precision, consistency, and speed are paramount, Marketing ^ AI enables businesses to deliver the right message, to the right audience, in the right authentic brand voice faster, more cost-effectively, and at scale.

"Marketing ^ AI is a testament to Wizeline's rich experience and our commitment to solving our clients' most pressing challenges,” said Andres Angelani, CEO, Wizeline. “By combining our deep expertise and proprietary accelerators with the latest in generative and agentic AI, we're empowering organizations to meet escalating content demands with speed, while navigating complex regulatory landscapes with confidence. This offering opens significant new opportunities for Wizeline to partner with firms in modernizing their marketing and content operations, driving measurable value and competitive advantage."

Wizeline is actively deploying Marketing ^ AI for a leading financial advisory firm, driving a fundamental shift from manual processes to modular, AI-powered systems. This collaboration aims to dramatically grow assets under management (AUM) and revenue without increasing headcount by embedding automation, data, and AI across marketing and content workflows, ensuring superior investment results and scalable operations.

Transforming How Companies Connect

With Wizeline’s Marketing ^ AI , clients can:

Bring Agentic AI and AI solutions to nuanced marketing workflows while keeping humans-in-the-loop as AI managers

while keeping humans-in-the-loop as AI managers Automate and scale content production while rigorously maintaining compliance and quality standards.

while rigorously maintaining compliance and quality standards. Deliver personalization at scale through hyper-segmented, data-informed customer journeys.

through hyper-segmented, data-informed customer journeys. Improve operational efficiency by integrating hybrid AI + human workflows across creative, digital, and marketing teams. This integration ensures that human expertise guides and validates AI's powerful capabilities.

"The launch of Marketing ^ AI marks a pivotal moment for content-heavy organizations," said Andy Eyherabide, Chief AI Officer at Wizeline. "We're moving beyond theoretical AI applications to deliver tangible business impact. For our clients, that means crafting new content that truly captures their brand's unique voice and identity. This is essential because, in a world of generic and out-of-the-box GenAI, we ensure messages stand out and genuinely connect with the right audience."

This powerful new offering is built upon Wizeline's advanced AI ecosystem. It leverages Agentic Pods, which couples Wizeline's deep customer experience talent with AI agents trained for specific tasks. This drives new levels of intelligent automation across content production and the marketing lifecycle.

Wizeline partners with marketing operations leaders to:

Map where AI & Agentic AI can add velocity without sacrificing control.

Design content workflows that are auditable, scalable, and human-first.

Launch pilots with built-in governance—not afterthought compliance.

Optimize people’s skills and their day-to-day roles.

Track the performance of individuals and the ROI of investments in automation.



Perform ^ AI TM

Wizeline’s Marketing ^ AI offering is part of a new operating system that’s designed to scale outcomes for highly effective, AI-enabled, human-managed industry services.

The new operating system, named Perform ^ AI ( Perform ‘to the power of’ AI) , delivers predictable, high-velocity outcomes by seamlessly integrating purposeful, AI-enabled solutions with the right balance of human and agent expertise, tailored precisely to our clients’ workflows. Additional offerings that fall under the Perform ^ AI umbrella include Finance ^ AI and Broadcast ^ AI, with more industry-focused offerings to arrive soon.

"According to a report from IBM, which surveyed 2,000 global CEOs during the first quarter of ‘25, in the past three years only 25% of AI initiatives have delivered expected return on investment,” added Eyherabide. “This highlights a critical problem, and that’s organizations are getting lost in the ‘how’ and too preoccupied with tools and tech models. Our Perform ^ AI operating system ensures efforts remain squarely focused on delivering tangible business outcomes.”

The future of marketing starts now, but only for companies that begin their AI journey today. This journey isn’t about replacing teams; it’s about giving them next-generation tools to better manage repetitive and mundane tasks so they can focus on the work that truly matters. Wizeline's Marketing ^ AI helps organizations move fast without breaking trust, building a future where AI is their advantage, not their risk.

About Wizeline

Wizeline , a global AI-native technology solutions provider, specializes in developing cutting-edge digital products and platforms that leverage the power of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with our customers, we revolutionize businesses by harnessing data and AI to accelerate time to market and drive transformative outcomes. Our agile and adaptive teams bring a unique blend of AI expertise, advanced methodologies, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional results while fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation alongside our customers’ teams. Discover how Wizeline’s AI.R+ operational framework provides multiple layers of empowerment, results, reskilling and readiness to help bring clients to market faster. To join our visionary team, explore exciting career opportunities at wizeline.com/careers .

Press Contact

press@wizeline.com