Aerospace Pilot Control Market is Forecasted to Reach US$0.6 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace pilot control market size was valued at US$0.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$0.6 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$0.4 billion Market Size in 2034 US$0.6 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.1% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$5.64 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Pilot Control Type Yokes Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 19



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Pilot Control Market:

The global aerospace pilot control market is segmented based on platform type, pilot control type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace pilot control market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense, UAVs, and space. Commercial Aircraft is expected to remain the demand generator of the market during the forecast period.

The commercial aircraft industry leads the aerospace pilot control market, owing to the rise in global passenger air travel. Airlines are increasing their fleets to accommodate this demand, resulting in a greater production of commercial aircraft featuring advanced flight control systems.

According to Airbus' GMF 2024-43, there will be a demand for 33,510 single-aisle and 8,920 wide-body aircraft over the next 20 years, totaling 42,430 new passenger and freighter aircraft. Similarly, Boeing’s 2024-2043 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts approximately 43,975 commercial and regional aircraft deliveries over the same period. This surge in aircraft production is expected to boost the demand for pilot control systems in the market.

Based on pilot control type –

The market is segmented into yokes, side sticks, rudder brake pedal systems, and throttle quadrant assembly. Yoke is likely to hold the dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

Yokes are preferred due to advantages such as lower cost, greater safety, and improved aircraft stability during flight. Their mechanical linkage between the pilot’s and co-pilot’s controls ensures synchronized inputs, enhancing situational awareness during critical operations. Additionally, yokes offer a wider range of motion, allowing pilots to make precise control inputs, which is particularly beneficial during complex maneuvers.

Based on end-user type –

The aerospace pilot control market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is estimated to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing end-user of the market in the foreseeable future .

. OE holds the dominant position in the aircraft pilot control market due to the continuous production of new aircraft and the integration of advanced control technologies. The aftermarket holds a smaller share because pilot control systems are highly durable, typically lasting throughout the aircraft’s operational life, resulting in limited replacement or upgrade needs.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the aerospace pilot control market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

North America has a presence of leading pilot control manufacturers, such as Woodward Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and TransDigm Group. In addition to that, the presence of key OEMs, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, and Textron, in the region will fuel the demand for pilot control.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the indigenous aircraft by China (C919), coupled with the increasing defense budgets of emerging Asian economies.



Aerospace Pilot Control Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An expected rise in the production rate of key programs.

Entry of programs (B777x, C919, etc.).

An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

Increasing electrification of aircraft.

A growing shift towards electrical systems increases the need for advanced pilot controls.

Stricter regulations drive demand for reliable and precise pilot control technologies.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace Pilot Control Market:

The market is concentrated, with the presence of a few players across regions. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Collins Aerospace

Woodward, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

TransDigm Group.



